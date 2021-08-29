'It lasted about 10-15 minutes': Kentucky woman captures amazing video of waterspout while on vacationIt was a waterspout spinning in the distance. Klosterman tells WHAS11 News, "it was the first one I had ever seen! It was exciting to witness!"Klosterman and her family were on the beach at the Gulf Shores around midday Aug. 25, when she saw it."I turned to see the water spout and grabbed my phone," Klosterman said. "It lasted a good 10-15 minutes."Klosterman said she's from Crestwood, just east of Louisville.