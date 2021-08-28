© Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images



violates a doctor's medical judgment or religious beliefs,

Objections, even to treating children, would be considered "discrimination," pursuant to Biden's reinterpretation of sex to include sexual orientation and "gender identity.""The American College of Pediatricians, the Catholic Medical Association, and an OB-GYN doctor who specializes in caring for adolescents filed suit in federal court to challenge a Biden administration mandateif the procedure" read a press release from the Alliance Defending Freedom."The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reinterpreted non-discrimination on the basis of sex in the Affordable Care Act to include gender identity and thus require gender transition interventions, services, surgeries, and drugs on demand, even for children, no matter a doctor's medical judgment, religious beliefs, or conscientious objection," ADF claimed.The suit, American College of Pediatricians v. Becerra, was filed Thursday with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee at Chattanooga. ADF is providing representation on behalf of more than 3,000 physicians and health care professionals.