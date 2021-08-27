Harris canceled her plans after a terrorist attack was carried out on Thursday in Afghanistan that resulted in nearly a dozen American servicemembers being killed as well as dozens of Afghans.
Harris, a former senator from California, had planned to campaign for Newsom on Friday but will return back to Washington, D.C., after her brief trip to Asia. KTLA 5 reported:
"Newsom is facing a recall election on Sept. 14 to decide whether he will stay in office or be replaced by another candidate, with conservative talk radio host Larry Elder leading a sprawling field of potential replacements in recent polls."Joe Biden was to meet with a bipartisan group of governors across the United States who approached the White House to help resettle Afghans fleeing the country, which was taken over by the Taliban. He was also set to have his first in-person meeting with Israel's new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett.
Both meetings have been canceled after four U.S. Marines were killed in explosions that claimed numerous other casualties in Kabul.
The White House meeting with the governors was set to take place days before the August 31 deadline for the U.S. to halt the evacuations of Americans and Afghans from the airport in Kabul, and to withdraw entirely from Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation.
According to the Associated Press, governors said they wanted to help temporarily house or resettle Afghans, many of whom worked for the U.S. military, in their communities because many of them assisted America in the war effort against Al Qaeda and the Taliban.
Biden's meetings with Bennett have been delayed indefinitely, while the governor's meeting was canceled, the White House said. The White House also postponed a briefing by government health and medical experts which was scheduled for Thursday.
State Department and White House officials have not provided an update on whether Biden intends to stick to the evacuation plans he previously put in place.
Amid reports that the evacuation could end as early as Friday, Ross Wilson, the U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan refused to comment.
Speaking to CBS News Anchor Norah O'Donnell on Wednesday, Wilson blamed Americans in Afghanistan for refusing to leave. He made his remarks in spite of canceled flights and warnings from the State Department to U.S. citizens trapped in Afghanistan not to go to the airport amid security threats.
The Taliban has also reportedly stopped and beaten U.S. citizens and allies attempting to go to the airport.
"People chose not to leave," he said. "That's their business."
Comment: With no shortage on diplomatic chaos, the State Department backpedals. To be fair, none of the US agencies involved in Afghanistan are exempt, but choice is choice and there is no upside: See also: