"Newsom is facing a recall election on Sept. 14 to decide whether he will stay in office or be replaced by another candidate, with conservative talk radio host Larry Elder leading a sprawling field of potential replacements in recent polls."

Kamala Harris has canceled plans to travel to California to campaign for Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom in his recall election.Harris, a former senator from California, had planned to campaign for Newsom on Friday but will return back to Washington, D.C., after her brief trip to Asia. KTLA 5 reported Joe Biden was to meet with a bipartisan group of governors across the United States who approached the White House to help resettle Afghans fleeing the country, which was taken over by the Taliban. He was also set to have his first in-person meeting with Israel's new Prime Minister, Naftali Bennett.The White House meeting with the governors was set to take place days before the August 31 deadline for the U.S. to halt the evacuations of Americans and Afghans from the airport in Kabul, and to withdraw entirely from Afghanistan after 20 years of occupation.According to the Associated Press many of whom worked for the U.S. military, in their communities because many of them assisted America in the war effort against Al Qaeda and the Taliban.Biden's meetings with Bennett have been delayed indefinitely, while the governor's meeting was canceled, the White House said. The White House also postponed a briefing by government health and medical experts which was scheduled for Thursday.State Department and White House officials have not provided an update on whether Biden intends to stick to the evacuation plans he previously put in place.Speaking toon Wednesday,He made his remarks in spite of canceled flights and warnings from the State Department to U.S. citizens trapped in Afghanistan not to go to the airport amid security threats.The Taliban has also reportedlyattempting to go to the airport.