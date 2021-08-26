© Government of Jaén



More thancausing flash floods in parts of southern Spain early on 25 August 2021. The previous day a storm in southeastern France dumpedMétéo-France said theirHail and high intensity rainfall totalling over 100 mm fell in the town of Pignans in Var Department, which was badly affected by flooding. The town was completely closed to traffic after streets were swamped with mud and flood water 30 cm deep, police said.Over 100 firefighters were deployed to the area and carried out 110 interventions. A total of 22 families were relocated after homes were flooded. No injuries or casualties were reported, Pignans Mayor Fernand Brun said.Elsewhere in France, floods and heavy rain damaged a hospital building in Salon-de-Provence in the Bouches-du-Rhône department but without causing injuries.In Spain, flash flooding struck on 25 August after storms in southern parts of the country brought a short period of heavy rainfall in the early hours.Flash floods swept through Burunchel and nearby areas in Jaén Province, Andalusia. Cars were were wrecked and houses flooded. Roads were buried in mud and flood debris. No injuries were reported however. Authorities reported several roads were closed to traffic on 25 August.