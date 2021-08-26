Typhoon Omais made landfall in South Korea late on 23 August 2021. Heavy rain flooded roads, railways and homes and threatened landslides which prompted some evacuations but there were no reports of injuries or casualties.Geoje City located in South Gyeongsang province recorded 98.0 mm of rain in 1 hour early on 24 August 2021, while Imsil in North Jeolla Province saw 84.0 mm and the port city of Busan 78.0 mm.across the metropolitan areas of Busan, Ulsan and Daegu, and in the provinces of North Jeolla, North Gyeongsang and South Gyeongsang. Rail services were temporarily suspended after tracks were flooded in South Gyeongsang Province. Around 150 buildings were affected by the storm, including 85 in Ulsan.According to News Agency Yonhap, 33 people were displaced by floods in Ulsan and Tongyeong in South Gyeongsang Province and 1,157 people were evacuated amid fears of landslides and flash floods in eastern Busan, Changwon and South Jeolla Province.