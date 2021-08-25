© AP/Getty Images



"They're taking seats away from Americans and at-risk Afghans - while putting our diplomats and service members at greater risk - so they can have a moment in front of the cameras."

"We have been on the other side of this argument while we were serving and it just isn't accurate. Trust us: the professionals on the ground are focused on the mission. Many thanked us for coming."

"I write to reiterate that the Departments of Defense and State have requested that members not travel to Afghanistan and the region during this time of danger."

"It is obvious that because we started the evacuation so late, no matter what we do, we won't get everyone out on time, even by 9/11."

- took an unauthorized trip this week to Kabul as U.S. military forces scramble in Afghanistan to evacuate as many Americans and Afghan allies as possible before their Aug. 31. withdrawal deadline.Both served in Iraq before being elected to Congress.about the trip, claiming that the arrival of the men caused a distraction for the personnel on the ground attempting to do a job amid chaos. One senior official told the Washington Post,In a joint statement, Moulton and Meijerthat visit appearance caused a distraction. They wrote:The lawmakers, who pledged to leave Kabul only on a flight that had at least three empty seats,In a letter delivered to members of the House on Tuesday afternoon, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told members:Both absent lawmakers arranged to vote by proxy this week, including on the $3.5 trillion budget, which passed the House Tuesday afternoon.Following their brief time on the ground in Kabul,They said: