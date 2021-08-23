fireball
© Stefano M.
We received 34 reports about a fireball seen over Abruzzo, Campania, Emilia-Romagna, Marche, Primorsko-goranska županija, Split-Dalmatia County, Toscana, Veneto and Zadarska županija on Saturday, August 21st 2021 around 21:22 UT.

For this event, we received one video and one photo.