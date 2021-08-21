The Shadowy Khalilzad

Taliban Origins

.

N

o one person has been more responsible for the rise of radical Islam terror groups from Taliban to Al Qaeda in those two countries than Zalmay Khalilzad.

No "Intelligence Failure"

The real gainer in this insanity is the globalist agenda of so-called Davos "Great Reset" cabal who are using it to destroy the global influence of the United States, as Biden domestically destroys the economy from within.

About The Author



F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook".