waterspout
A large waterspout and dark clouds hung over the Baltic Sea just north of Kiel, Germany, on August 15.

Matthias Lohr recorded the dramatic sight. He said the waterspout lasted for about 10 minutes after he first spotted it.

Weather & Radar shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Impressive footage of a waterspout and associated supercell over the Baltic Sea from Sunday evening." Credit: Matthias Lohr via Storyful