Society's Child
Wait, what? FDA approves COVID 'booster shot' for immunocompromised Americans
The Daily Caller
Thu, 12 Aug 2021 19:09 UTC
The authorization is for a third shot of the mRNA vaccines produced by Moderna and Pfizer, which as of now require two doses to fully vaccinate the recipient. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended the booster Friday after the committee met to discuss the topic.
Both Pfizer and Moderna have lobbied for a third dose to be approved as evidence has mounted that some vulnerable individuals are still susceptible to infection and serious illness from the Delta variant despite being fully vaccinated. A majority of breakthrough deaths tracked thus far by the CDC have been of immunocompromised Americans or those with some other serious comorbidity.
Clinical data has shown that a booster shot can provide a strong boost in protection to the unhealthy and elderly. Additionally, Pfizer has warned that its vaccine efficacy drops to around 84% after six months, meaning a booster may be necessary to regain the protection offered by the first round of shots.
Around nine million Americans are immunocompromised, according to the CDC. A recent Johns Hopkins study found that immunocompromised people are 485 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than the healthy population, even when both groups are vaccinated, according to CNN.
Israel recently became the first country in the world to begin giving booster doses to its vulnerable population. The World Health Organization has pushed back on rich countries potentially offering a third dose to its own people, arguing instead that available doses should be distributed to the developing world where vaccine availability is scarce.
Despite the lessened efficacy of the vaccines for vulnerable individuals against the highly-contagious Delta variant, breakthrough cases and deaths are still exceptionally rare. According to the CDC's most recent data, only 5,285 vaccinated Americans have died of COVID-19 out of more than 164 million people vaccinated.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Over 1,500 evacuate floods in Krasnodar region, Russia
- Canadian cop accused of 'excessive force' in George Floyd-style 'knee to the neck' arrest
- 'Graveyard of Empires' claims another victim
- Wait, what? FDA approves COVID 'booster shot' for immunocompromised Americans
- Busted: Co-founder of 'fact-checking' site Snopes was writing plagiarized articles under fake name
- Physicists reveal strongest evidence yet of matter created by light collisions
- Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued
- Major magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Haiti - At least 227 dead, 'hundreds' injured and missing (UPDATE)
- Russian hypersonic weapons company chief detained by security services in Moscow on suspicion of passing secrets abroad
- NASA shares new image of bright 'rings' circling distant black hole
- Us and Them: UN globalists arriving in UK for climate summit won't face COVID restrictions imposed on British citizens
- Russia-China joint military exercise 'complete success', US-Israel perform 'first of its kind' military aerial operation in Southern Israel
- Are COVID shots fueling more dangerous mutations?
- Best of the Web: Severe flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea region, AGAIN! Third such event within 4 weeks - Death toll rises to 44 (UPDATES)
- 55 people killed by floods in Niger with 53,000 homeless - Cameroon's capital Douala hit by waist-deep floodwater
- 7 people are struck by lightning and 4 are injured while hiking Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina
- Major magnitude 8.1 earthquake - South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, on 12 August
- Father-son tourists arrested for entering Hawaii with fake vaccination cards
- Canada: Federal government to require vaccinations for all federal public servants, air and train passengers
- The propaganda war (part II)
- 'Graveyard of Empires' claims another victim
- Russian hypersonic weapons company chief detained by security services in Moscow on suspicion of passing secrets abroad
- Us and Them: UN globalists arriving in UK for climate summit won't face COVID restrictions imposed on British citizens
- Russia-China joint military exercise 'complete success', US-Israel perform 'first of its kind' military aerial operation in Southern Israel
- From Monsanto to Pfizer it's the same old playbook
- Taliban announces total conquest of Kandahar as Afghan officials confirm fall of 2nd-largest city
- Best of the Web: The cyber espionage state of Israel
- Best of the Web: After 20 years and billions of dollars, American defeat in Afghanistan worse than the Soviet failure - how has this happened?
- Biden comes to Newsom's recall defense as WH mulls larger role
- Abbas and Palestinian Authority increase campaign to silence dissent
- Hezbollah responds to fresh Israeli airstrikes and media paints Israel as the "victim"
- US imposes more sanctions on crippled Cuba, this time on interior ministry officials and military unit
- White House fires back at Florida's GOP governor over handling of COVID surge
- Pentagon: US to deploy 3K troops to Afghanistan to assist in departure of embassy staff
- BBC correspondent Sarah Rainsford told to leave Moscow in reciprocal move protesting British sanctions against Russians
- China blasts 'political tracing' after WHO asks for more data to continue Covid-19 origins probe
- Even Dems admitting it: Mayorkas says border crisis 'unsustainable' and 'we're going to lose' - leaked audio
- Prince Andrew 'not above the law', says Met police chief - as her team having 'another look at the material'
- Who is Ginkgo Bioworks and how do they fit in the bio-Security, transhumanist agenda?
- Switzerland: 730 Years of an Independent Sovereign Nation - Really?
- Canadian cop accused of 'excessive force' in George Floyd-style 'knee to the neck' arrest
- Wait, what? FDA approves COVID 'booster shot' for immunocompromised Americans
- Busted: Co-founder of 'fact-checking' site Snopes was writing plagiarized articles under fake name
- Father-son tourists arrested for entering Hawaii with fake vaccination cards
- Canada: Federal government to require vaccinations for all federal public servants, air and train passengers
- The propaganda war (part II)
- Supply-chains brace for collapse: Port of LA fears repeat of "shipping nightmare" as China locks down
- Arsonists responsible for devastating fires in Greece, Italy, Turkey - reports
- Texas Senate passes GOP voting bill after Sen. Carol Alvarado filibustered for 15 hours in failed bid to block it; House serves arrest warrants for runaway reps
- 'This is lunacy': Frustrated border patrol agents take pictures of overcrowded detention facilities
- Chicago police official skipped 'sacred' ritual at slain cop's send-off, infuriating the rank-and-file police
- 'Utter woke insanity': Social media users blast 'sick' new Scottish rules that allow FOUR-YEAR OLDS to declare 'gender identity'
- French anti-health pass protesters double in number in a month, at least 250,000 expected to hit streets this weekend
- Moscow Metro system begins trials of 'FacePay', a new cutting-edge facial recognition biometric payment technology
- Growing censorship may lead to mass exodus: Glenn Greenwald & Tulsi Gabbard ditch YouTube for 'free speech platform' Rumble
- Even Russia isn't safe from leftist indoctrination: Critical Race Theory and LGBTQ activism hit Russia over "white supremacy"
- Western media proves it only cares about refugees if they serve the right political purpose
- US health secretary mandates COVID-19 shots for tens of thousands of federal health employees
- French vaccination centres vandalised as health pass is introduced
- The ACLU has it backward: Schools should worry about being sued for teaching Critical Race Theory
- Prehistoric monument, Iron Age settlement, and Anglo-Saxon remains, found on construction site in England
- The Great Keynesian Coup of August 1971: Fifty years later
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Downfall of civilization triggers
- The dark roots of 'America's Pro-Israel Lobby', AIPAC
- Evidence for earthquake 2,800 years ago also mentioned in Bible found in Jerusalem
- Remains of ancient dogs found among early human ancestral remains in Georgia
- CoJiT: the 'anti-extremism' think tank started by sons of Israeli superspy Robert Maxwell
- Bronze Age farmers gave preferential treatment to cows over domesticated sheep, goats
- Australian mathematician discovers applied geometry formulas engraved on 3,700-year-old tablet
- Revealed: In 1971, Israel secretly kept innocent Palestinians in remote detention centers
- Neanderthals were painting caves in Europe long before modern humans, study finds
- The ugly Truth of John Maynard Keynes and the Battle of Bretton Woods
- Fruit baskets from 4th century BC found in mysterious ruins of Thonis-Heracleion
- Remains of high-status woman with twin fetuses found in 4000-year-old urn
- History tells us the United States' supposed 'concern for democracy' in Nicaragua is nothing of the sort
- 'Follow the Science': Doctors joined the Nazis in droves
- Slavery has occurred all over the world and at almost all times - Not just in America
- Canterbury Cathedral stained glass is among world's oldest
- Advent of agriculture changed oral microbiome in Southern Europe, analysis of ancient plaque reveals
- 6th century coin hoard found in destruction layer in ancient Phanagoria
- Physicists reveal strongest evidence yet of matter created by light collisions
- NASA shares new image of bright 'rings' circling distant black hole
- Animals are able to count and use zero. How far does their number sense go?
- Slightly increased risk of Asteroid Bennu hitting Earth in 2128 - NASA
- Researchers discover new electronic phenomenon
- Contract approved to use toxic graphene oxide for water treatment in UK - same substance found in Covid-19 vaccines
- Thousands of human and animal bones hoarded by hyenas in Saudi Arabian lava tube system
- The little book that generated big waves — Nagel's 'Mind and Cosmos', nine years later
- Brain connectivity can build better AI
- Rare recurrent nova outburst visible in constellation Ophiuchus
- Massive, mysterious filament structure extending around the Milky Way's edge discovered
- Researchers find a 'fearsome dragon' that soared over Australian outback
- Light therapy helps burn injuries heal faster
- Boeing still struggling to get doomed starliner prototype space shuttle off the ground
- Bacteria that thrive inside concrete discovered
- Researchers discover microbes with properties that may help fix DNA mutations
- CDC/FDA confess: they had no virus when they concocted the test for the virus
- Global population plummeted after Younger Dryas comet impact
- Light pollution is making it harder for animals to navigate at night
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Cliodynamics and the Secular Cycles of History
- Over 1,500 evacuate floods in Krasnodar region, Russia
- Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Alaska, no tsunami warning issued
- Major magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Haiti - At least 227 dead, 'hundreds' injured and missing (UPDATE)
- Best of the Web: Severe flooding hits Turkey's Black Sea region, AGAIN! Third such event within 4 weeks - Death toll rises to 44 (UPDATES)
- 55 people killed by floods in Niger with 53,000 homeless - Cameroon's capital Douala hit by waist-deep floodwater
- 7 people are struck by lightning and 4 are injured while hiking Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina
- Major magnitude 8.1 earthquake - South Atlantic Ocean, South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands, on 12 August
- 6 people hospitalized after lightning strike at Orchard Beach in Bronx, New York - Boy later dies (UPDATE)
- Deadly mudslide in Nagasaki, Japan after record 29.2 inches of rain in 2 days and 22.4 inches in one day
- 6.3 magnitude earthquake in the South Sandwich Islands region - 4th major quake in 24 hours
- Lightning strike kills 2 farmers in Bangladesh
- Elephants have killed 204 people over 3 years in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh
- Two people hit by lightning on St. Pete Beach, Florida
- 200 dead shelduck found on beaches of Vlissingen, Netherlands
- Severe drought devastates Washington state's wheat crop
- Wakkanai, northern Japan just recorded its coldest summer temperature in 128 years - 2 weeks after city hit one of its hottest temperatures ever
- Prolonged drought in Brazil threatening Paraná River
- Flood in north Nigeria kills 5 people
- Flood death toll hits 21 with heavy downpours affecting over 286,000 in Hubei, China - Almost 20 inches of rain in just 12 hours
- Lightning strike caught on camera in Silver Spring, Maryland
- Stunning Perseid meteor fireball over Central Spain
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over UK
- Meteor fireball above Ciudad Real and Córdoba, Spain
- Meteor fireball in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Salamanca and Ávila, Spain
- Meteor fireball over Morocco
- Rare meteor cluster event captured by Subaru telescope in Hawaii
- Stunning meteor fireball over south of Spain
- Perseid meteor fireball over Toledo, Spain (Aug. 3)
- Meteor fireball recorded over Northeastern US
- Meteor fireball explodes and lights up the night like daylight in Santiago, Chile
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over New England
- Perseid meteor fireball recorded over Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up sky over Izmir, Turkey
- Meteor fireball seen over Michigan, Ontario and Wisconsin
- Meteor fireball over the coast of Santa Catarina, Brazil
- Explosion in sky startles early risers in Malaysia (July 23)
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky over Pilbara, Western Australia
- North Texas residents observe bright meteor fireball, boom reported
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Norway
- Are COVID shots fueling more dangerous mutations?
- CDC investigates 2 deaths, 2 illnesses from rare bacterial disease
- Mayo Clinic touts (not published or even peer-reviewed) study that says COVID breakthrough risk may be 'much lower' with Moderna than Pfizer
- The most vaccine-hesitant group of all? PhDs
- Study: Ultra-processed foods supply two-thirds of calories in U.S. child, teen diets
- If you study hundreds of bat viruses at biosafety level 2, "your luck may eventually run out", says Coronavirus expert
- Assembling Covid jigsaw pieces into a complete pandemic picture
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Patents Show Covid Was Manmade | The Digital Technocracy is Here
- Fifteen pounds to slow the spread
- Spreading false vax info might cost you your medical license
- Mercola: mRNA expert Robert Malone speaks out on the COVID crisis
- Best of the Web: Media blackout: Renowned German pathologist's vaccine autopsy data is shocking... and being censored
- Should we be surprised that Covid case numbers have been falling?
- Japan's centenarians have unique gut bacteria, bile may hold clues to longevity
- 'For $1/day'... Double-blind ivermectin study reveals COVID patients recover more quickly, are less infectious
- British study shows children UNLIKELY to contract severe Covid but UK wants to vaccinate them anyway
- Dr. Mercola to delete ALL CONTENT from website. Future articles available for 48 hours only
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The People Have Spoken: Protests Against Draconian Covid Measures Around the World
- Omega-3 and heart disease
- Best of the Web: Now official: Biden's vaccine mandate for ALL federal workers, or regular testing will be required
- Best of the Web: Why Do Some People Support Tyranny While Others Defy It?
- Our brains perceive our environment differently when we're lying down
- Sleep loss sabotages new memory storage in the hippocampus
- Longer breaks during learning lead to more stable activation patterns in the brain
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Finding Your Red Line: Lessons from Milgram and the Holocaust
- Can consciousness be explained by Quantum Physics?
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Arthur Versluis: The New Inquisitions vs the Mystical State
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Colombian mayor shares video of 'ghost attack' in his office
- Unidentified aerial phenomenon sighting in South Carolina stirs MUFON interest
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- 'Do come Again' says Taliban to withdrawing US troops
- CNN staffers axed for being unvaccinated wished they'd have just exposed themselves on a Zoom call instead
- War on COVID to wrap up as quickly as the War on Terror says government
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
Quote of the Day
The speech by US representative Power is particularly strange to me. She gave her speech as if she was Mother Teresa herself. Please remember which country you represent. Please remember the track record of your country.
Recent Comments
It's instructive to have watched all of David Martin's many interviews, not read just one article: Here are just two example of what is missing...
Conclusion: most people are fearful slimy slaves, ready to be tyrants. That's why we rarely see people educated to responsibility, mostly to...
I'm not seeing any masks or social distancing going on there. [sarcasm]
Whichever of several plausible directions this whole merde-apocalypse swings, it sure has been interesting and welcoming to be here, amongst all...
Teddy Roosevelt: "No Room in This Country for Hyphenated Americans" “ There is no room in this country for hyphenated Americanism. When I refer to...
Comment: The CDC is blatantly ignoring evidence that Covid infections go up after a vaccine campaign. And now they want to overburden people with already shaky immune systems?