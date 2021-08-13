This fireball is the brightest Perseid recorded over Spain during the activity peak of this meteor shower. The bolide, which was almost as bright as the full Moon, was observed on 2021 August 12, at 23:58h local time by numerous casual eyewitnesses. It was produced by a fragment (a meteoroid) from Comet Swift-Tuttle that impacted the atmosphere at about 212.000 km/h. The fireball began at a height of about 130 km over the province of Segovia, and ended at an altitude of around 75 km above the ground level over the province of Toledo.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from different observatories along the country. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).