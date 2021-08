© Obtained by Townhall



"They are way past capacity - so aliens sit outside because where do you take them? Logistically it's a nightmare - people want to go to the bathroom, need to eat, women need to breastfeed, and the list goes on...



This has surpassed the point of sustainability - this is lunacy."

"Early on when they were saying, 'Hey, nothing to see here, everything is under control,' they were talking about unaccompanied minors. They left out what was happening with single adults and families, conveniently, and I believe, again, they were doing that intentionally to misdirect and lie to the American people."

"Where is the mainstream media, where's the open border advocates and the Democrats who had crocodile tears in 2019? Where are they now?"

The Biden administration's handling of the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border continues to flounder as the massive influx of people illegally crossing into the U.S.with COVID-19 still being an issue.Video taken this week by a source in the Rio Grande Valley Sector shows immigrants in a holding facility packed in tightly, with some not wearing masks.told Townhall theMorgan said, addingbecause some of those sites have also experienced poor conditions due to the rapid set up after the crisis kicked off in February.to show what is really happening, Morgan said.Morgan said the capacity for two Border Patrol stations in the Rio Grande Valley Sector for illegal immigrantsleading to overcrowding which violates almost every single CDC guidance to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.CNN reported this week how unaccompanied minors in HHS sites revealed