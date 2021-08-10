Large-scale wargames have been held in Tajikistan, bringing together soldiers from three former Soviet republics to practice targeting enemy combatants and securing the border with neighboring Afghanistan, as the US withdraws."We are completing joint exercises of the armed forces of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation," he said, adding that "for the first time, the use of multiple service branches with massive aviation, reconnaissance and artillery support is being conducted, based on the experience we have gained from the conflict in Syria."Tajikistan's defense minister, Colonel-General Sherali Mirzo, added that Central Asia was becoming a focal point for potential military escalations. "Over the past few years, tension has shifted from the Middle East to Afghanistan," he said. "An analysis of the last few years shows that the situation in our region will be tied to the development of events and the political situation in that country."There have been concerns that a burgeoning conflict in Afghanistan could destabilize the wider region. US President Joe Biden has announced that all American forces will leave the troubled nation by the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks next month. In the wake of that announcement, and with Washington winding down its operations, the Taliban - which is listed as a prohibited terrorist organization in Russia - has taken control of vast swathes of territory.