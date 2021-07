© Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images

New York City announced a similar mandate last week for public health care workers in city-run hospitals and clinics.

Nearly 5 million New Yorkers have received at least one dose of the vaccines, and 2 million adult New Yorkers are still unvaccinated.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Monday thatWhy it matters: The announcement comes as COVID-19 cases have risen to more than 800 per day in the city, more than triple the daily average in June, the New York Times reports.By the numbers: The requirement would apply to roughly 340,000 city workers, including teachers and police officers.