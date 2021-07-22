© Reuters/Henry Nicholls



"On top of the underlying worker shortage, we're also hearing from some members that between 5% and 10% of their workforce have been 'pinged' by the (health service) app and asked to self-isolate."

"Retail workers and suppliers, who have played a vital role throughout this pandemic, should be allowed to work provided they are double vaccinated or can show a negative COVID test, to ensure there is no disruption to the public's ability to get food and other goods."

a meat industry body said on Wednesday.The British Meat Processors' Association (BMPA) said the shortage of skills was so critical, some plants had reported vacancies of 10% to 16% of permanent positions, discounting the impact of the pandemic. BMPA CEO Nick Allen said:The shortage of workers affected the meat products that require more labour to produce, he said, meaning those lines would be the first to be cut.On Monday,warned the government that theAlerts, or "pings", from the official app telling anyone identified as a contact of someone with the disease to self-isolate for 10 days haveThe government has announced exemptions for some workers identified as critical, including health and transport workers, but saysIceland Foods said over 1,000 workers, some 3% of its total staff, have been asked to self isolate, having been pinged by the app, forcing it to reduce trading hours and even shut a few stores. It plans to recruit 2,000 additional staff to cover absences caused by self isolation.Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at industry lobby group, the British Retail Consortium, said the government needs to act swiftly: