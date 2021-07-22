At the Daily Sceptic we report all the news about the vaccines whether positive or negative and give no one advice about whether they should or should not take them. Unlike with lockdowns, we are neither pro-vaccine nor anti-vaccine; we see our job as reporting the facts, not advocating for or against a particular policy. The vaccine technology is novel and the vaccines have not yet fully completed their trials, which is why they're in use under temporary and not full market authorisation.
This has been done on account of the emergency situation and the trial data was largely encouraging on both efficacy and safety. For a summary of that data, see this preamble to the Government's page on the Yellow Card reporting system. (Dr Tess Lawrie recently wrote an open letter to Dr June Raine, head of the MHRA, arguing that: "The MHRA now has more than enough evidence on the Yellow Card system to declare the COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for use in humans," a claim that has been "fact checked" here.) We publish information and opinion to inform public debate and help readers reach their own conclusions about what is best for them, based on the available data.
- Norway has announced vaccine injury compensation for at least three claims following AstraZeneca vaccination. An Oxford man has called for a review of U.K. Government vaccine injury compensation after he developed Guillain-Barré Syndrome following AstraZeneca vaccination.
- A 16 year old boy in Singapore suffered a cardiac arrest when exercising after his Pfizer vaccination.
- Some new medical reports exploring endocrine issues following Pfizer vaccination: one looking at a case of necrotising pancreatitis following the second dose of vaccine, and two looking at the development of Graves' disease in two health care workers in Mexico.
- The U.K. VITT Organ Donor Study Group has published a report of an analysis of organ donation and transplantation from U.K. donors with VITT (blood clots) to understand the implications. It concludes that transplantation from VITT donors should only proceed with caution due to a variety of possible complications in multiple organs.
- The Daily Mail reports that the MHRA has quietly added warnings on Moderna and Pfizer vaccines that they can cause heart damage in rare cases.
- The Government has uploaded its Technical Briefing for Variants of Concern Number 18, which continues to show that despite rising cases the Delta variant is not currently causing as many fatalities or hospitalisations as the Alpha variant (case fatality rate 0.2% vs 1.9%).
- Following a FOI request to the MHRA for all vaccine associated deaths between 2010 and 2020, the Daily Expose reports that deaths from Covid vaccines are 407% higher than all cumulative previously reported deaths from other vaccines.
- 'Breakthrough' cases are being reported in Las Vegas, Wales and aboard HMS Queen Elizabeth. MyLondon reports that London Hospitals are refusing to provide this data.
- The Daily Mail reports that Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are both seeking to modify their vaccines to reduce the incidence of life-threatening blood clots.
- VAERS - the American version of the Yellow Card reporting system - released new data bringing the total to 463,457 reports of adverse events following Covid vaccines, including 10,991 deaths and 48,385 serious injuries between December 14th 2020 and July 9th 2021.
- Suspected adverse events in the U.K. as reported in the media: Kent radio host Jules Serkin and Anthony Shingler (57).
According to an updated report published on July 16th (covering the period up to July 7th), the MHRA Yellow Card reporting system has recorded a total of 1,059,307 events based on 314,043 reports. The total number of fatalities reported is 1,470.
- Pfizer (19.7 million first doses, 11.6 million second doses) now has one Yellow Card in 357 doses, 2.8 adverse reactions per card. Deaths: 1 in 68,640 (456 deaths)
- AstraZeneca (24.7 million first doses, 22.3 million second doses) has one Yellow Card in 214 doses, 3.6 adverse reactions per card. Deaths: 1 in 47,813 (983 deaths)
- Moderna (1.1 million first doses) has one Yellow Card in 123 doses, 2.9 adverse reactions per card. Deaths: 1 in 157,143 (7 deaths). (This is a high rate of Yellow Card reports but lower fatal reports compared to the other two vaccines.)
- Acute Cardiac Event - 3357 (Pfizer) + 8468 (AZ) + 210 (Moderna) + 26 (Unknown) = 12,061
- Anaphylaxis - 428 (Pfizer) + 781 (AZ) + 26 (Moderna) + 1 (Unknown) = 1,236
- Herpes - 1,407 (Pfizer) + 2,311 (AZ) + 39 (Moderna) + 12 (Unknown) = 3,769
- Headaches - 18,629 (Pfizer) + 81,728 (AZ) + 1,303 (Moderna) + 215 (Unknown) = 101,875
- Migraine - 2,006 (Pfizer) + 7,665 (AZ) + 147 (Moderna) + 26 (Unknown) = 9,844
- Blindness - 72 (Pfizer) + 260 (AZ) + 5 (Moderna) + 3 (Unknown) = 340
- Deafness - 148 (Pfizer) + 327 (AZ) + 8 (Moderna) = 483
- Spontaneous Abortions - 181 + 8 stillbirth/foetal death (Pfizer) + 146 + 2 stillbirth (AZ) + 11 (Moderna) + 1 (Unknown) = 339 + 10 [NOTE - 6 (Pfizer) + 5(AZ) - fatalities that possibly indicate maternal death]
- Vomiting - 2,740 (Pfizer) + 11,129 (AZ) + 241 (Moderna) + 40 (Unknown) = 14,150
- Facial Paralysis incl. Bell's Palsy - 563 (Pfizer) + 770 (AZ) + 28 (Moderna) + 4 (Unknown) = 1,365
- Nervous System Disorders - 44,131 (Pfizer) + 168,034 (AZ) + 3,792 (Moderna) + 535 (Unknown) = 216,492
- Strokes and CNS haemorrhages - 443 (Pfizer) + 1,822 (AZ) + 9 (Moderna) + 5 (Unknown) = 2,279
- Guillain-Barré Syndrome - 41 (Pfizer) + 344 (AZ) + 2 (Moderna) + 4 (Unknown) = 391
- Dizziness - 6938 (Pfizer) + 23,477 (AZ) + 843 (Moderna) + 78 (Unknown) = 31,336
- Tremor - 1,059 (Pfizer) + 9,500 (AZ) + 76 (Moderna) + 38 (Unknown) = 10,673
- Paraesthesia/dysaesthesia (chronic burning sensation, tingling nerve pain) - 4,665 (Pfizer) + 15,315 (AZ) + 441 (Moderna) + 43 (Unknown) = 20,464
- Pulmonary Embolism - 284 (Pfizer) + 1,417 (AZ) + 4 (Moderna) + 7 (Unknown) = 1,712
- Deep Vein Thrombosis - 180 (Pfizer) + 1,047 (AZ) + 5 (Moderna) + 8 (Unknown) = 1,240
- Nosebleeds - 632 (Pfizer) + 2,121 (AZ) + 45 (Moderna) + 8 (Unknown) = 2,806
- Seizures - 593 (Pfizer) + 1,790 (AZ) + 62 (Moderna) + 9 (Unknown) = 2,454
- Paralysis - 234 (Pfizer) + 666 (AZ) + 18 (Moderna) + 3 (Unknown) = 921
- Haemorrhage (All types) - 1,878 (Pfizer) + 4,261 (AZ) + 203 (Moderna) + 18 (Unknown) = 6,360 [Haemorrhage types - cardiac, ear, adrenal, eye, gastric, mouth, tongue, gums, intestinal, injection site, brain, wounds, stoma, bladder, kidney, vaginal, uterine, post-menopausal bleeding, ovarian, penile, lung, nasal]
- Vertigo/Tinnitus - 2174 (Pfizer) + 5876 (AZ) + 174 (Moderna) + 18 (Unknown) = 8242