Society's Child
Mayor Lightfoot's Chicago to dispatch mental health experts instead of cops on 911 calls
Simon Kent
Breitbart
Thu, 15 Jul 2021 22:37 UTC
Breitbart
Thu, 15 Jul 2021 22:37 UTC
The Chicago Times reports in one future pilot program, a paramedic will be dispatched alongside a mental health clinician for "behavioral health calls."
In another, a paramedic will work with a "recovery specialist" on calls involving substance abuse.
The response restructure comes as Chicago Police pension board figures reveal more cops have left the force so far in 2021 than did in the whole of 2018.
In total, 363 officers retired between January and June compared to 339 in 2018, as crime continues to soar across the city.
The number of homicides and shootings in Chicago spiked dramatically in 2020, ending with more bloodshed than in all but one year in more than two decades, as Breitbart News reported.
After three years of falling homicide totals, 2020 ended with 769 homicides — 274 more than the previous year and the most since the 784 homicides in 2016.
Last year ended with 4,033 shooting victims compared with 2,598 the year before.
Mental health clinicians feel the new arrangements can offset those front line loses and casualties as they will be on hand at the 911 center to monitor situations.
Just how well these new responders will be able to de-escalate violence that can erupt during such calls is yet to be explained or demonstrated.
The Times outlines the new programs underwite a "public health approach" to responding to 911 calls.
"We're super excited," said Alex Heaton, Lightfoot's policy adviser for public safety. "This is a brand new workforce for the city, and it's an exciting opportunity to use a public health approach for people likely to come in contact with the first responder system."
The teams will start responding to calls in August, with the rollout coming in the wake of a recent visit to the city by President Joe Biden who ignored the blight of gun violence.
The $3.5 million plan — called Crisis Assistance Response and Engagement — was made public in a June 29 meeting of the mayor's Violence Prevention Planning Committee.
Heaton said he hopes the program will get people the help they need instead of just having them spend time in police custody, according to the Times story."
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- 20 years after the Russo-Chinese friendship treaty, relationship between two nations at 'unprecedented heights,' says Moscow
- Why: Tech companies plan to introduce bizarre pregnant man emoji
- Mayor Lightfoot's Chicago to dispatch mental health experts instead of cops on 911 calls
- Death toll in South African unrest jumps above 200 as looting and violence continues in KwaZulu-Natal
- 'If I was going to do a coup, it wouldn't be with him': Trump attacks 'woke' general Milley who suspected a 'nazi' coup attempt
- 'Moon wobble' cycle & sea level rise will cause surge in coastal flooding starting in 2030s, NASA claims
- Recent report and video reveals name of officer who shot Ashli Babbitt
- The UAE is quietly attempting to eclipse Saudi Arabia and assert itself as the main power in the Persian Gulf
- Glenn Greenwald: America First conservatives shouldn't support unrest in Cuba
- Russia scrambles four fighter jets as US Air Force B-52H bombers fly over Bering Sea heading towards country's border
- The left used to love liberal Sweden: Now for pro-mask, pro-lockdown UK progressives, it doesn't exist
- Capitol police to use Army surveillance system on Americans to 'identify emerging threat'
- Russia accuses US of 'staging' anti-government protests in Cuba; Washington must now 'end hypocrisy' of economic blockade
- Flashback: Meet the Americans studying medicine on the Cuban government's dime
- The Michigan senate moves to repeal emergency powers law
- California approves first state-funded guaranteed income plan
- Arizona election auditors call on lawmakers to subpoena records, survey voters
- Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai not administering new Alzheimer's drug
- J&J sued after recalling sunscreens due to cancer-causing chemical
- Russian soccer team CSKA Moscow players refused to vaccinate against Covid-19 due to already having high levels of antibodies
- 20 years after the Russo-Chinese friendship treaty, relationship between two nations at 'unprecedented heights,' says Moscow
- 'If I was going to do a coup, it wouldn't be with him': Trump attacks 'woke' general Milley who suspected a 'nazi' coup attempt
- The UAE is quietly attempting to eclipse Saudi Arabia and assert itself as the main power in the Persian Gulf
- Glenn Greenwald: America First conservatives shouldn't support unrest in Cuba
- Russia scrambles four fighter jets as US Air Force B-52H bombers fly over Bering Sea heading towards country's border
- Capitol police to use Army surveillance system on Americans to 'identify emerging threat'
- Russia accuses US of 'staging' anti-government protests in Cuba; Washington must now 'end hypocrisy' of economic blockade
- Down the memory hole: The world's first airline hijacking was actually carried out by Israel; BBC refuses to acknowledge this
- Best of the Web: Wikipedia co-founder Larry Sanger: Website has morphed into playground for rich and powerful manipulators, and that's called 'propaganda
- Cyprus says police patrol boat warned off by Turkish coastguard with gunfire
- Was Yair Lapid pitching Israeli 'killer robots' seen at Greek weapons fair to NATO?
- The Approaching Storm of Totalitarianism
- US to censor text messages to stop 'misinformation' - well, 'if it saves just one life,' who needs privacy?
- Pathetic: Bill Barr runs to WaPo for cover after President Trump releases letter of him bailing on Pennsylvania election fraud probe
- The US is fooling itself if it believes the EU backs its aggression against China as serious transatlantic rifts over Beijing remain
- Lebanon spins further into crisis as Hariri abandons bid to form government
- Resignation of Ukraine's interior minister weakens country's central power, expert claims
- Ex-military were conned into assassination of Haitian leader, Colombia's president says, though some were willing participants
- Malfunction at the podium? Psaki announces vaccines 'can still kill you' in eyebrow-raising slip-up
- Ex-Kamala Harris staffers describe toxic offices dating back years: report
- Why: Tech companies plan to introduce bizarre pregnant man emoji
- Mayor Lightfoot's Chicago to dispatch mental health experts instead of cops on 911 calls
- Death toll in South African unrest jumps above 200 as looting and violence continues in KwaZulu-Natal
- Recent report and video reveals name of officer who shot Ashli Babbitt
- The left used to love liberal Sweden: Now for pro-mask, pro-lockdown UK progressives, it doesn't exist
- Flashback: Meet the Americans studying medicine on the Cuban government's dime
- The Michigan senate moves to repeal emergency powers law
- California approves first state-funded guaranteed income plan
- Arizona election auditors call on lawmakers to subpoena records, survey voters
- Russian soccer team CSKA Moscow players refused to vaccinate against Covid-19 due to already having high levels of antibodies
- ANOTHER An-28 passenger plane goes missing in Russia, crashed plane is later found with all people alive
- Best of the Web: White House 'flagging' posts for Facebook to censor over COVID 'misinformation'
- Anti-lockdown protesters storm Melbourne just hours after Daniel Andrews' announcement of Victoria going back into lockdown
- Nearly two million Americans stopped job hunting because of COVID benefits
- Since the 8th of March, there have been 9,484 *fewer* deaths than normal
- Alcohol-related deaths soar 20% during lockdown in England
- Trans takeover: Mums are cancelled, as 'chestfeeding' militants get breastfeeding counsellors suspended
- Megan Fox rips 'burn-a-witch-at-the-stake' cancel culture over her Trump comments
- Naked woman stuck between two buildings rescued by fire dept in California
- Israeli Health Ministry: Natural infection may offer better protection against Delta Variant
- First genetic evidence from medieval plague victims suggests Black Death reached Southern Italy
- Archaeologists suggest rock-cut cave was home of exiled Anglo-Saxon King
- Oldest known cosmetics found in ceramic bottles on Balkan Peninsula
- Haifa: Planned death of a city - Palestine's past remembered
- UK supported the coup in Bolivia to gain access to its 'white gold'
- Israel unveils major discovery from Jerusalem's Second Temple era
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Phillip Barlag: Murderers, Tyrants and Lunatics - A History of Rome at Its Worst
- Skeletons of twin infant Vikings discovered in Christian burial in Sweden
- America's impressive history of bioweapons attacks against its own people
- Revolver explores Feds favorite espionage tactic: Fake bodyguards
- DNA study traces origins of modern Japanese to Paleolithic man
- Rare 51,000-year-old bone carving suggest Neanderthals were artists
- Canada Day special: How a 'synthetic nationalism' was created to break the US-Russia alliance
- No sign of foreigners in Turkey's Bronze Age Alalakh burials despite it being 'international age'
- Ancient carved snake found in Finnish neolithic dig site, Järvensuo
- Ornate stone carving discovered at Roman fort near Hadrian's Wall
- World's first-known plague victim was hunter-gatherer who died 5,000 years ago in Latvia
- Bolivian ex-Minister of Defence plotted a second coup using US mercenaries
- Dragon Man: Large ancient skull from China could be new human species
- Documents reveal CIA support for anti-Iranian propaganda film Argo, butchering of history
- 'Moon wobble' cycle & sea level rise will cause surge in coastal flooding starting in 2030s, NASA claims
- No ovaries required: viable eggs grown in a dish
- NASA identifies possible fix for Hubble after major glitch put space telescope into safe mode for past month
- Algae species with 3 distinct sexes discovered
- Best of the Web: Top gain-of-function scientist Ralph Baric admitted viruses can be lab engineered 'without a trace'
- New type of stellar grain discovered in ancient mineral aggregates isolated from the Allende meteorite
- Human environmental genome recovered in the absence of skeletal remains
- Trust 'the science', but how much scientific research is actually fraudulent?
- Meteorite that fell in February 'most important ever to be recovered in Britain'
- Jupiter's X-ray aurora explained
- Microbes that feast on crushed rocks thrive in Antarctica's ice-covered lakes
- Revisiting Dr Judy Wood - Because she's right about 9/11
- Did climate change the size of our bodies & brains?
- Another new moon discovered around Jupiter
- Nature wins again: Scientists identify NATURAL SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants
- Deflect 'Armageddon' asteroids with rockets, Chinese researchers propose
- Strange 'fairy lanterns' discovered growing in a Malaysian rainforest
- Astronomers detect a lurking cosmic cloud, bigger than the entire Milky Way
- 'Icelandia': Is Iceland the tip of a vast, sunken continent?
- New AI technique reveals clearer universe
- Tiger kills two bikers in Uttar Pradesh, India - third survives the night by climbing tree
- Lightning kills two in Udayapur, Nepal
- Monsoon storms pound the Valley, northern Arizona with heavy rain
- Extreme weather conditions in Sur, Oman - floods destroy homes and cars
- Nine killed, dozens missing after boats capsize in Indonesia storm
- Severe thunderstorm with hail hits Osaka, Japan
- India - Heavy rains trigger deadly floods and landslides in Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
- Moscow roads & airport washed out as biblical rains hit Russian capital, bringing scorching summer heatwave to sudden end
- Best of the Web: Western Europe inundated with yet more heavy rainfall - Rivers burst banks in Belgium, France and Germany - At least 90 killed, 1300 missing (UPDATE)
- At least 6 killed due to floods, landslides in Turkey's Black Sea region
- Dramatic footage shows cars washed away during flash flooding in Flagstaff, Arizona
- Siberian wildfires spread 17.5% in 24 hours
- Wildfires torch homes, land across 10 states in US West
- Number of deaths, injuries from brown bear attacks in Hokkaido, Japan to hit record high this year
- 13-year-old girl killed by pack of dogs in Fort Defiance, Arizona
- 15 killed in floods and mudslides in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
- Four dead and 30 missing after houses collapse during severe floods in Germany
- 5 killed by lightning strikes in Odisha, India - one bolt killing 3 children and 19 goats
- Huge hail crashes onto cars and rooftops in Milan, Italy
- Severe hailstorm hits the city of Turin, Italy
- Meteor fireball explodes in the sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball spotted in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball explodes over Taiwan
- Two bright meteor fireballs blaze over Idaho within hours of each other
- Meteor fireball over central Spain on July 2nd
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Switzerland
- Loud bang heard, green light seen in northern Thailand could be a bolide
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Cleveland Clinic, Mount Sinai not administering new Alzheimer's drug
- J&J sued after recalling sunscreens due to cancer-causing chemical
- Best of the Web: Dr. Yeadon warns: Children 50 TIMES more likely to die from covid vaccine than from virus
- To prevent three deaths, COVID jab kills two
- Best of the Web: Lockdowns blocked flu spread, what happens when it returns?
- Autoimmune hepatitis reported following India's Covishield vaccine
- Children at "extremely low" risk of Covid complications, even those with multiple comorbidities
- US infants struck by winter virus in summer after lockdowns disrupt immunity & transmission
- US Alzheimer drug received FDA approval despite no proven benefits, investigation launched
- Entire French population contaminated with heavy metals, industrial agriculture may be to blame - study
- N.Korea rejected AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over side effects, says think-tank
- Best of the Web: Analysis: Might COVID injections reduce lifespan?
- Best of the Web: 'Urgent' British report calls for complete cessation of COVID vaccines in humans
- Study finds high carbon dioxide levels in kids who wear face masks, concludes: 'Children should not be forced to wear face masks'
- Shocker: Lab analysis finds fake-meat and meat are not nutritionally equivalent
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Cardiovascular Side Effects From mRNA Vaccines
- Doctors, farmers indoctrinated by Big Pharma
- Gisele Levesque, the first person in Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has died
- Suicide hospital visits rose among adolescent girls during pandemic, ER data suggest
- Vaccine watchdog won't admit the Covid-19 jabs cause period irregularities despite 4K women reporting problems
- What does the sleeping brain think about?
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
Fields and homes scoured by flooding in Erftstadt-Blessem, western Germany, 15 July 2021
Quote of the Day
People never give up their liberties but under some delusion.
- Edmund Burke
Recent Comments
How can you say such things.... Look what they did to us during the second world war! (Sarc)
Bye, you might be onto something there! +1 . As Charlotte Iserbyt, in her pivotal book "The deliberate dumbing down of America" describes,...
What? Trust the citizens?!? What kinda crazy idea is that? ;)
When you sleep your third eye opens if it's/you're healthy enough. Then you go to work at a higher level.
I am a wood tiger in Chinese astrology. I identify with them. There is a great Korean movie based on actual events. Moral of it all... don't fuck...