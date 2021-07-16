Don't Panic! Lighten Up!
Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
The Babylon Bee
Wed, 07 Jul 2021 09:20 UTC
"WARNING: You appear to be using Facebook," the warning reads, "which spreads nothing but misinformation and misery in its ham-handed efforts to control its users. Maybe try reading an actual book instead... not a face one."
"We took a survey of our users' biggest problems," explained the eccentric, hoodie-wearing CEO of Facebook, Bob Facebook, "and there was one consistent problem with their mental health: us. So now we're going to warn people when they're doing something that seems bad for them — namely, using Facebook."
When other social media companies were asked if they would follow course, Twitter's PR office responded that they would not warn Twitter users when they are using Twitter, as they "like to respect users' choices" and also they "hate users and want them to suffer in a prison of their own making."
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Nearly two million Americans stopped job hunting because of COVID benefits
- Since the 8th of March, there have been 9,484 *fewer* deaths than normal
- Alcohol-related deaths soar 20% during lockdown in England
- Moscow roads & airport washed out as biblical rains hit Russian capital, bringing scorching summer heatwave to sudden end
- First genetic evidence from medieval plague victims suggests Black Death reached Southern Italy
- Naked woman stuck between two buildings rescued by fire dept in California
- Malfunction at the podium? Psaki announces vaccines 'can still kill you' in eyebrow-raising slip-up
- Ex-Kamala Harris staffers describe toxic offices dating back years: report
- 'Russiagate' redux: The Guardian's spooky anonymous 'sources' claim Putin put Trump in power, but there's still no hard evidence
- Russia warns off Britain from Crimean waters - sailors at risk from 'might' of Russian forces
- Social engineering: EU withholds Hungary's Covid aid over banning LGBT topics in schools; Orban warns woke propaganda 'will ruin EU'
- President Trump: News from Georgia "Beyond incredible" - We will lose our country if this is allowed to stand
- England's MPs back mandatory vaccination for care home staff, despite having no risk assessment available
- Blackrock - one of the largest asset management firms - is buying up US homes like no tomorrow
- Best of the Web: Macron announces vaccine passport restricting access to stores, healthcare, public transit on national holiday: Protests erupt across France
- Covid-19 vaccination in Germany to remain voluntary, says Merkel
- Putin's warning to the West: Moscow sees Ukraine as part of 'Russian world' & this is meant to be taken seriously by outsiders
- Beijing blasts 'irresponsible' US provocation after Washington rejects China's 'unlawful' maritime claims in the South China Sea
- We found nearly $400M rotting in a forgotten taxpayer-funded government account
- Biden ally denies links to group formerly on US terrorism list after she appears at their event to endorse Iran regime change
- Nearly two million Americans stopped job hunting because of COVID benefits
- Since the 8th of March, there have been 9,484 *fewer* deaths than normal
- Alcohol-related deaths soar 20% during lockdown in England
- Trans takeover: Mums are cancelled, as 'chestfeeding' militants get breastfeeding counsellors suspended
- Megan Fox rips 'burn-a-witch-at-the-stake' cancel culture over her Trump comments
- Naked woman stuck between two buildings rescued by fire dept in California
- Israeli Health Ministry: Natural infection may offer better protection against Delta Variant
- Covid outbreak among vaccinated Vegas hospital workers underscores Delta risks
- Shock poll: Two in three Southern Republicans want to secede from the United States
- Google fined €500m by France's antitrust watchdog over copyright
- Will someone think of the sharks! Shark advocates call for rebranding violent attacks as 'interactions'
- The Approaching Storm - The Unvaccinated and the 'New Normals'
- South Africans brace for new wave of 'devastating' riots after ex-president Zuma jailed: 'We don't know where to run'
- Critical Race Theory and Intelligent Design: New York Magazine's Sarah Jones is confused
- FBI badly bungled sexual abuse case against USA Gymnastics doc Nassar: watchdog
- Sydney's lockdown extended for another two weeks as restrictions fail to bring down Covid infections
- "Woke coke" - UK drug dealers peddling 'ethically sourced' cocaine
- Gas explosion destroys hotel in Russian Black Sea resort town, 1 dead, 5 injured
- Mass protests erupt in Greece after government bans unvaccinated from indoor public spaces & allows teens to receive jab
- 9 Chinese workers among 12 killed in northern Pakistan explosion
- First genetic evidence from medieval plague victims suggests Black Death reached Southern Italy
- Archaeologists suggest rock-cut cave was home of exiled Anglo-Saxon King
- Oldest known cosmetics found in ceramic bottles on Balkan Peninsula
- Haifa: Planned death of a city - Palestine's past remembered
- UK supported the coup in Bolivia to gain access to its 'white gold'
- Israel unveils major discovery from Jerusalem's Second Temple era
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Phillip Barlag: Murderers, Tyrants and Lunatics - A History of Rome at Its Worst
- Skeletons of twin infant Vikings discovered in Christian burial in Sweden
- America's impressive history of bioweapons attacks against its own people
- Revolver explores Feds favorite espionage tactic: Fake bodyguards
- DNA study traces origins of modern Japanese to Paleolithic man
- Rare 51,000-year-old bone carving suggest Neanderthals were artists
- Canada Day special: How a 'synthetic nationalism' was created to break the US-Russia alliance
- No sign of foreigners in Turkey's Bronze Age Alalakh burials despite it being 'international age'
- Ancient carved snake found in Finnish neolithic dig site, Järvensuo
- Ornate stone carving discovered at Roman fort near Hadrian's Wall
- World's first-known plague victim was hunter-gatherer who died 5,000 years ago in Latvia
- Bolivian ex-Minister of Defence plotted a second coup using US mercenaries
- Dragon Man: Large ancient skull from China could be new human species
- Documents reveal CIA support for anti-Iranian propaganda film Argo, butchering of history
- NASA identifies possible fix for Hubble after major glitch put space telescope into safe mode for past month
- Algae species with 3 distinct sexes discovered
- Best of the Web: Top gain-of-function scientist Ralph Baric admitted viruses can be lab engineered 'without a trace'
- New type of stellar grain discovered in ancient mineral aggregates isolated from the Allende meteorite
- Human environmental genome recovered in the absence of skeletal remains
- Trust 'the science', but how much scientific research is actually fraudulent?
- Meteorite that fell in February 'most important ever to be recovered in Britain'
- Jupiter's X-ray aurora explained
- Microbes that feast on crushed rocks thrive in Antarctica's ice-covered lakes
- Revisiting Dr Judy Wood - Because she's right about 9/11
- Did climate change the size of our bodies & brains?
- Another new moon discovered around Jupiter
- Nature wins again: Scientists identify NATURAL SARS-CoV-2 super immunity against 23 variants
- Deflect 'Armageddon' asteroids with rockets, Chinese researchers propose
- Strange 'fairy lanterns' discovered growing in a Malaysian rainforest
- Astronomers detect a lurking cosmic cloud, bigger than the entire Milky Way
- 'Icelandia': Is Iceland the tip of a vast, sunken continent?
- New AI technique reveals clearer universe
- Researchers observe thermal waves in semiconductor materials - unlocks new possibilities in electronics design
- UAE's Hope Mars orbiter spots elusive aurora on Red Planet
- At least 6 killed due to floods, landslides in Turkey's Black Sea region
- Dramatic footage shows cars washed away during flash flooding in Flagstaff, Arizona
- Siberian wildfires spread 17.5% in 24 hours
- Wildfires torch homes, land across 10 states in US West
- Number of deaths, injuries from brown bear attacks in Hokkaido, Japan to hit record high this year
- 13-year-old girl killed by pack of dogs in Fort Defiance, Arizona
- 15 killed in floods and mudslides in Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan
- Four dead and 30 missing after houses collapse during severe floods in Germany
- 5 killed by lightning strikes in Odisha, India - one bolt killing 3 children and 19 goats
- Huge hail crashes onto cars and rooftops in Milan, Italy
- Severe hailstorm hits the city of Turin, Italy
- Unusual shelf cloud photographed over Georgia explained by meteorologist
- Mass death of hundreds of flamingos at drying Turkish lake
- Sinkhole almost devours 2 cars in Manhattan, New York
- Plane damaged in hailstorm over Milan, Italy
- Lightning strike kills 7 cattle in Estonia
- '100-year flood' hits parts of Philadelphia region as storm dumps torrential rain
- Thunderstorms wreak havoc across Switzerland and Germany
- Meteor fireball spotted in Minas Gerais and Goiás, Brazil
- Meteor fireball explodes over Taiwan
- Two bright meteor fireballs blaze over Idaho within hours of each other
- Meteor fireball over central Spain on July 2nd
- Bright meteor fireball captured over Switzerland
- Loud bang heard, green light seen in northern Thailand could be a bolide
- Residents in Maghull, England perplexed as loud 'explosions' reverberate throughout the region
- Meteor fireball over the southwest of Bohemia, Czech Republic
- Cameras record meteor fireball over northeast Brazil
- Bolide over the south of Spain (June 14)
- 'Flaming stone' falls from the sky in Bacolod, Philippines
- Meteorite? Earthquake? Sonic boom? Mystery noise wakes up North-West coast of Australia
- With quake ruled out, San Diego's 'mystery boom' was likely sonic
- Bolide over the Mediterranean Sea (June 13)
- Daytime meteor fireball over Rosario, Argentina
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (June 9)
- Green meteor fireball streaks across the skies of Jacksonville, Florida
- Large meteor fireball recorded over Almería, Spain
- Bright meteor fireball over Southern Queensland, Australia
- Mystery 'explosion' baffles residents in York, UK
- Best of the Web: Dr. Yeadon warns: Children 50 TIMES more likely to die from covid vaccine than from virus
- To prevent three deaths, COVID jab kills two
- Best of the Web: Lockdowns blocked flu spread, what happens when it returns?
- Autoimmune hepatitis reported following India's Covishield vaccine
- Children at "extremely low" risk of Covid complications, even those with multiple comorbidities
- US infants struck by winter virus in summer after lockdowns disrupt immunity & transmission
- US Alzheimer drug received FDA approval despite no proven benefits, investigation launched
- Entire French population contaminated with heavy metals, industrial agriculture may be to blame - study
- N.Korea rejected AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over side effects, says think-tank
- Best of the Web: Analysis: Might COVID injections reduce lifespan?
- Best of the Web: 'Urgent' British report calls for complete cessation of COVID vaccines in humans
- Study finds high carbon dioxide levels in kids who wear face masks, concludes: 'Children should not be forced to wear face masks'
- Shocker: Lab analysis finds fake-meat and meat are not nutritionally equivalent
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: - Cardiovascular Side Effects From mRNA Vaccines
- Doctors, farmers indoctrinated by Big Pharma
- Gisele Levesque, the first person in Canada to be vaccinated against COVID-19, has died
- Suicide hospital visits rose among adolescent girls during pandemic, ER data suggest
- Vaccine watchdog won't admit the Covid-19 jabs cause period irregularities despite 4K women reporting problems
- Silver lining? For unknown reasons, global data shows allergy sufferers more protected against Covid-19, Russian scientist says
- Indian drugmaker seeking Emergency Use Approval for 3-dose Covid-19 vaccine, touted as world's 1st 'genetically engineered plasmid DNA' vaccine
- The language of totalitarian dehumanization
- Extroverts likely to suffer higher mental health toll in Covid lockdown
- Psychedelics spur growth of neural connections lost in depression
- Reading fiction improves brain connectivity and function
- At just 16 months old, toddlers will reward someone for acting fairly
- Untreated psychiatric illness is behind many mass shootings, a new study says
- Puppies are born with 'human-like' social skills, wired to communicate with people
- I act; therefore I am. Dear trans kids: Stop feeling and start thinking
- "This is not your father's creationism": Atheist Michael Shermer meets Stephen Meyer
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study shows overconfidence in news judgment
- New microscopy method reaches deeper into the living brain
- Jane Goodall Meets the God Hypothesis
- Scientists discover new link between personality and risk of death
- 14 common types of cognitive biases and how they affect you and your relationships
- Are 'psychopath eyes' really a thing?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- SOTT Focus: Noah Donohoe: Missing 411?
- The evidence of encounters with UFOs is mounting, uncontestable and, thank goodness, being taken seriously for the first time
- Best of the Web: 70 years of cover-ups over UFOs are finally coming to an end. I believe we're on the verge of a profound breakthrough
- 'What if we're the ants in this network of civilisations?' asks UFO expert, as he says we should prepare for imminent ET contact
- Best of the Web: Watershed Pentagon UFO report says 143 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' incidents since 2004 'unexplained', does not rule out ET origin
- From the plandemic to the alien threat?
- Strange lights spotted in night sky over India's Gujarat region
- 'Strange' lights captured in sky above Guelph, Ontario
- Former intel official admits 'aliens' interested in nuclear facilities, claims UFOs 'interfered' with US atomic capabilities
- Unclassified UFO findings to reveal US intel community can't explain aerial objects: report
- James Corbell: Newly released radar footage shows UFOs swarming Navy ship
- Two-year-old triplets seen talking to 'ghost' in their bedroom
- Mysterious giant stone road resurfaces from beneath the Pacific Ocean
- Pentagon's UFO PsyOps
- Ex-head of Pentagon UFO hunting outfit claims US government possesses 'exotic material' that needs to be studied
- Reports of strange sightings in skies over Montana
- 'We don't know exactly what they are': Obama says UFO sightings appear real
- Pentagon says leaked video showing mysterious spherical object is GENUINE & under investigation by 'UFO task force'
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
- Kim Jong Un enrolls in Ivy League university to learn latest brainwashing techniques
- Newbie bomb-maker panics after making explosive, rushes it to police for defusing
- Texas Governor Abbot signs executive order donating city of Austin to California
- 'Help Wanted': Western media is in dire need of more Russia writers. Must be willing to lie, distort and engage in lazy speculation
- Stop the Fake Info
- Fauci - Public Enemy #1?
- 911 Will now require white callers to press 1 to check their privilege
- Fauci hires expert technician Hilgo Clintmann to secure his email server
Spotted on Interstate 5, Mount Vernon, Washington, USA
People never give up their liberties but under some delusion.
- Edmund Burke
Who took the photograph?
Philadelphia experiment springs to mind.
Well TPTB want a nice, passive, subservient population - they are reaping what is sown..
COMING AND GOING Fighting back? Staying calm? I am 65. I am just trying to live so that when I die, if and where I go, I don't end up in another...