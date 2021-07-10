© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev

The Swedish police described the crash as "very serious" on their official website, but were unable to provide any more details.An airplane with nine people on board has crashed after takeoff outside Orebro, TT News Agency reported, citing authorities.​Several people were killed in the crash, which Lars Hedelin, press spokesman for the police, described to Expressen as "a total accident".According to Emil Gustavsson, rescue leader at the Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre,Sweden's TV4 reported that two people have been taken to hospital. A fire was reported at the crash site.