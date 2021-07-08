© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov

Russia's most senior diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, has said that Moscow sees attempts to interfere in its domestic policy from abroad almost every day, warning that things could get worse as the country heads to the polls this year.Speaking as part of a lecture on Thursday at the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok,According to him, there are a wide "range of tools" used to exert pressure from overseas. "There are military provocations," Lavrov said, "as was recently the case around Crimea with NATO ships, and they are sent here to the South China Sea too, so the scope of their ambitions knows no boundaries." In addition, he argued that economic sanctions, large-scale information attacks and even the kidnapping of citizens are being used against Russia.Russia faced a series of protests held in cities across the country over two successive weekends in January after the arrest of opposition figure Alexey Navalny. Protesters clashed with police and several thousand people were detained at the marches, with unauthorized public events banned due to Covid-19 laws. However, subsequent events attracted smaller crowds and organizers dropped their plans for further rallies. Instead, they said, further actions should be halted until the summer, ahead of the national elections.