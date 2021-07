© Matthew McDermott



"Gun violence and crime should be the top priority for every mayor in this state because every city has been affected by it. It's a matter of saving lives — and New York's future depends on it. People are not coming back to this city — they are not coming back to any city — until they know it's safe."

"We also want to form a council on gun-violence prevention, that gets your minds at the table to develop a strategy and the laws that we need to make a difference. Everything is on the table. We all want the same thing, and that's what we're going to do."

"We build a tall, big — a beautiful wall. And we have the wall go for miles. And we have a little gold leaf up at the top of the wall, little gold shiny leaf. And then we put a big name across the wall, and the name, the name has five letters.



"You know the name? I can see it. Can you see it? C-U-O-M-O. "

"The crisis in cities across our state today directly correlates with the passage of the disastrous bail and other criminal justice 'reforms,' an out-of-control Parole Board that has released countless murderers and other dangerous criminals, and calls by Democrats to defund our police.



"These heinous acts of violence and the victims affected deserve real solutions — not political grandstanding."

"Unfortunately, the Governor did not mention state bills that support state parolees, who are disproportionately involved in New York City shootings. The Governor can and should take quick action to address that specific issue."

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday declared a state of "disaster emergency" over gun violence across New York — and announcedSpeaking at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in Manhattan, Cuomo said:Cuomo made no mention of hiring more cops , although he said he wanted to "rebuild the police-community relationship."In a speech that at times sounded like a campaign pitch, the embattled, three-term DemocratCuomo — who's facing multiple probes tied to sex harassment allegations and the cover-up of nursing home deaths from COVID-19 — also said he would provide "positive engagement for at-risk youth," including by creating summer jobs and funding arts and other social programs.At one point, Cuomo also went on, during which he jokingly outlined his "vision" of building a "magic" wall to stop traffickers from smuggling weapons into New York from southern states with less-restrictive gun laws.Tuesday's declaration came 16 months after Cuomo announced a disaster emergency over the coronavirus pandemic that he lifted two weeks ago. But he invoked that action by saying, "We're in a new epidemic. It's gun violence. And you know what? It's a matter of life and death, also."blasted Cuomo for "declaring another emergency" just "days after finally relinquishing his emergency powers."A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio also sarcastically called it "encouraging to see today's plan reflects what is in Safe Summer NYC, the comprehensive plan to fight back gun violence in New York City."Spokesman Bill Neidhardt added: