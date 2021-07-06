© REUTERS/Susana Vera



The Spanish government approved a law on Tuesday to define all non-consensual sex as rape, part of a legislative overhaul that toughens penalties for sexual harassment and mandates more support systems for victims.It approved the bill, causing public outrage and prompting calls to reform laws on sexual violence.The draft still requires parliamentary approval, which is expected by the end of the year.Based around a "yes means yes" model, which qualifies any non-consenting sex as rape, the law will bring Spain into line with 11 other European countries, including Sweden, Portugal and Britain, that use similar legal definitions."What the new law does is put the victim at the centre of the public response," government spokesperson Maria Jesus Montero told a news conference. "Silence or passivity does not mean consent."Gang rape will be considered an aggravating factor entailing prison sentences of up to 15 years to deter gang crimes similar to others that have shocked Spaniards.In parallel, the measures call forSpain has long sought to position itself at the forefront of sexual politics and counter prevailing macho attitudes. It legalised gay marriage in 2007 and introduced a pioneering gender violence law in 2004.without a medical diagnosis or hormone therapy.in the northern city of La Coruna at the weekend.Police in Madrid charged protesters with batons, prompting the government to open an investigation into their conduct.