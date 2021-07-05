© AP Photo/Vincent Thian



When Mohamad Nor Abdullah put a white flag outside his window late at night, he didn't expect the swift outpouring of support. By morning, dozens of strangers knocked on his door, offering food, cash and encouragement.Malaysia's nationwide lockdown to curb a coronavirus surge was tightened further on Saturday, banning people in certain areas from leaving their homes except to buy food and necessities."It was so unexpected. So many people reached out to help, support and also encouraged me," Mohamad Nor said, sitting in his dingy room amid boxes of biscuits, rice, cooking oil and water that were swiftly donated to him. He said kind Samaritans offered to help pay his room rental and that the assistance should be enough to tide him through the next few months.The #benderaputih campaign began as Malaysian society's response to rising suicides believed linked to economic hardships caused by the pandemic. Police reported 468 suicides in the first five months this year, an average of four a day and up sharply from 631 for the whole of 2020.Coronavirus cases in Malaysia have jumped to more than 778,000 cases, nearly seven-fold from the whole of last year, with over 5,400 deaths.While many hail the white flag movement as a show of unity and solidarity, not all agree.It has sparked copycats. An animal association encouraged financially strapped people who couldn't afford to feed their pets to display a red flag.Anti-government protesters launched a black flag campaign over the weekend, with opposition lawmakers and others putting up black flags on social media to demand the premier to resign, for an end to the emergency and for Parliament to reopen. Police however, reportedly said they are investigating the black flag campaign for sedition, public mischief and misuse of network facilities for offensive purposes.Muhyiddin, who took power in March 2020 after political maneuvers brought down the former reformist government, faces intense challenge from the opposition and within his own coalition. Support for his leadership cannot be tested with parliament suspended."The white flag campaign will no doubt be used as a major political weapon to show that the government is a massive failure," he said.