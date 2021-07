© Getty Images



"appreciate the Board's transparency and acknowledgement of their error. Today's mistake by the Board of Elections was unfortunate. It is critical that New Yorkers are confident in their electoral system, especially as we rank votes in a citywide election for the first time."

Election officials in New York City shockingly admitted Tuesday that 135,000 test ballots in the mayoral race were mistakenly counted as real ones.The discovery came after election frontrunner Eric Adams questioned the ranked-choice results because his lead in the democratic primary went down to two points over his rival, Kathryn Garcia, according to the Daily Mail. According to election officials, the difference was 15,908 votes without counting absentee ballots.However, hours later, the board explained thatthe statement said. Many of the test ballots were for candidates who've since dropped out of the race, but Adams also received a large amount.941,832 votes have been tallied thus far, with 124,000 absentee ballots remaining. In a statement, Adams said he and his teamGarcia, on the other hand, saidPrior to the results on Tuesday, Adams held a lead with 31.7 percent of first place votes.