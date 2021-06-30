Eric Adams

Eric Adams
The NYC Mayoral primary devolved into chaos after the Board of Elections announced there was a "discrepancy" in the vote count.

The vote tally Tuesday afternoon showed Eric Adams leading Kathryn Garcia by approximately 16,000 votes.

Then all of a sudden the New York City Board of Elections released a statement announcing there was some technical difficulties in counting vote tallies.


Eric Adams' camp released a statement wondering where 100,000 votes came from to make it a tight race.

"The vote total just released by the Board of Elections is 100,000-plus more than the total announced on election night, raising serious questions," the Adams statement says. "We have asked the Board of Elections to explain such a massive increase and other irregularities before we comment on the Ranked Choice Voting projection. We remain confident that Eric Adams will be the next mayor of New York because he put together a historic five-borough working class coalition of New Yorkers to make our city a safer, fairer, more affordable place."


A few hours later election officials retracted their vote totals.

"The Democratic primary for mayor of New York City was thrown into a state of confusion Tuesday when election officials retracted their latest report on the vote count after realizing it had been corrupted by test data never cleared from a computer system." - AP reported.

The old glitch excuse!

Cristina Laila began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is currently the Associate Editor.