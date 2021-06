The NYC Mayoral primary devolved into chaos after the Board of Elections announced there was a "discrepancy" in the vote count.The vote tally Tuesday afternoon showed Eric Adams leading Kathryn Garcia by approximately 16,000 votes.Then all of a sudden the New York City Board of Elections released a statement announcing there was some technical difficulties in counting vote tallies."The Democratic primary for mayor of New York City was thrown into a state of confusion Tuesday when election officials retracted their latest report on the vote count after realizing it had been corrupted by test data never cleared from a computer system." - AP reported Cristina Laila began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is currently the Associate Editor.