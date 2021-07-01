© Dominik Goldner / BGAEU, Berlin / AFP



© Dominik Goldner / BGAEU, Berlin / AFP



The plague has ravaged humanity for thousands of years, wiping out as much as half of Europe's population in the Black Death, and scientists have long puzzled over its origins and evolutionary history.Researchers said on Tuesday they had found its first known victim: a hunter-gatherer who lived 5,000 years ago in what is now Latvia, whose remains carried the Yersinia pestis bacteria that causes the disease."The analyses of the strain we identified shows that Y. pestis evolved earlier than thought," Ben Krause-Kyora, head of the aDNA Laboratory at the University of Kiel in Germany, said.Krause-Kyora and colleagues wrote in a paper in the journal Cell Reportsfrom a region called Rinnukalns in present-day Latvia.The remains vanished until 2011 when they reappeared as part of the famed German anthropologist Rudolph Virchow's collection.Following this rediscovery,The plague finding "was really a surprise", said Krause-Kyora: the team was sequencing the teeth and bones of the four individuals to determine if they related to each other when they stumbled on the discovery.Evidence of Y pestis was found in RV 2039's bloodstream, and, and that has been linked to less aggressive infections in rodent studies.Researchers think instead he was infected by a single direct contact, such as a rodent bite, in keeping with other Neolithic findings.added Krause-Kyora.that could be transmitted through fleas date from around 3,800 years ago, when "megacities" of 10,000 people began to form in the Middle East and the Mediterranean.The growing population density probably triggered further adaptation of the bacteria.Tracking the history of Y. pestis could also shed light on the ways in which human genomes evolved to keep up.For example,"Therefore, we are very interested in future research into how these early infectious diseases influenced our present-day immune systems," said Krause-Kyora.