Anyway, now it is out of the way, the unending narrative concerning Xinjiang has come back to the fore, but the US is already making blunders.Earlier this week the US and Canada worked to assemble a coalition of countries to call out China at the United Nations on the matter of human rights, demanding a probe over the autonomous region. Amongst the 40 or so countries who signed upreportedly at the request of Washington.that it had not previously considered, after adopting a new Prime Minister in Naftali Bennett.Coming just weeks after the sustained bombing of Gaza and condemnation around the world, Israel's incorporation into such a "coalition" iswhich will backfire in the Islamic world, and even amongst some in the West. As this saga takes place in Geneva,In fact, most major Islamic nations actually joined a counter-coalition of at least 65 countries supporting China's position.In a recent column I discussed the reason why most Muslim countries support China on Xinjiang, and this doesn't need to be gone over again. In a nutshell, it's common respect for national sovereignty and mutual interest in stability;Yet, arguably, the inclusion of Israel into the broader anti-China campaign is another reason for such countries not to support the US-led narrative, one which they will only see as blatant hypocrisy and opportunism, and that's without considering America's own colourful legacy in these regions.and now, they get Tel Aviv to join them. I noted on twitter- and it was widely met with ridicule and a large traction amongst Muslim users. It instantly casts massive doubt over the sincerity and moral honesty of the Xinjiang narrative.Irrespective of this, China is not pulling its punches and has a few tricks up its sleeve. Its response to Western criticism is becoming tougher and more sophisticated. At that very same UN meeting,a dark legacy that has aroused significant controversy within Canada, not least after 215 bodies were found in an unmarked grave a week ago and even more just today China's counterattack stole the headlines and quashed coverage of the original letter . Beijing has also become emboldened to hit back at what it sees as double standards from the West and increasingly forthright in opting to defend its national sovereignty from these countries. It is no longer willing to sit idle. Israel has probably joined the party at the wrong time.by building up various "coalitions". It's an inclusion which ultimately strives to poison, distract and expose the disingenuous tone of the Xinjiang narrative. This is purely designed to advance strategic goals against China above all else, as well as suit the preferences of American protectionism and industrial policy. While the US dismissed the violence in Gaza, it is now enabling the country responsible for it to take the moral high ground on human rights. It further drives a wedge between the West and Islamic countries, and in turn further undermines Biden's ability to credibly say that a Muslim minority in China is suffering from severe human rights abuses.Whether China itself will capitalize on this error remains to be seen, but the fact Beijing did not ignore the Gaza crisis might be a strong indicator that this will not go unnoticed. They would be missing a trick if they did not use this issue to garner support, and if Israel plans on getting more involved in the future then the message is crystal clear: it's a straight route to the whole Xinjiang controversy not being taken seriously.Pitting Tel Aviv against Beijing is not a good look.