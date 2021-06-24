Johnson, Chief Creative Officer at both Turning Point, USA, and Arsenal Media Group, often gets to the heart of the liberal matter on his social media platforms, and today is no exception. Just look at the tweets included below confirming the efforts to convince students that MAGA is code for White Supremacy. To be precise, it's actually covert white supremacy and as indicated in the pyramid, is more socially acceptable.
Putting aside that all of this is complete nonsense, it's being funded by taxpayer dollars and forced upon educators via mandatory training. What happened to math and science? Why are we teaching kids about a campaign slogan that belonged to a particular candidate, who then became President. And just to be sure that we have evidence to support the claim that Trump's administration was anything but racist, let's look at some data.
Comment: What else on the chart is considered White Supremacy?
In President' Trump's first 20 months in office he was able to accomplish the following in just the jobs market, where minority communities had some of the greatest growth they had seen in decades:
Jobs
- 4 million new jobs have been created since the election, and more than 3.5 million since Trump took office.
- More Americans are employed now than ever before in our history.
- Jobless claims at lowest level in nearly five decades.
- The economy has achieved the longest positive job-growth streak on record.
- Job openings are at an all-time high and outnumber job seekers for the first time on record.
- Unemployment claims at 50 year low
- African-American, Hispanic, and Asian-American unemployment rates have all recently reached record lows.
- African-American unemployment hit a record low of 5.9 percent in May 2018.
- Hispanic unemployment at 4.5 percent.
- Asian-American unemployment at record low of 2 percent.
- Women's unemployment recently at lowest rate in nearly 65 years.
- Female unemployment dropped to 3.6 percent in May 2018, the lowest since October 1953.
- Youth unemployment recently reached its lowest level in more than 50 years.
- July 2018's youth unemployment rate of 9.2 percent was the lowest since July 1966.
- Veterans' unemployment recently hit its lowest level in nearly two decades.
- July 2018's veterans' unemployment rate of 3.0 percent matched the lowest rate since May 2001.
- Unemployment rate for Americans without a high school diploma recently reached a record low.
- Rate for disabled Americans recently hit a record low.
Comment: The question is asked: "How far down the slippery slope of intolerance do we want this to go?" Without resistance, America has been set up to crash and burn from the inside out. With resistance it burns from the outside in. Choices.