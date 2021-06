Jobs

4 million new jobs have been created since the election, and more than 3.5 million since Trump took office.

More Americans are employed now than ever before in our history.

Jobless claims at lowest level in nearly five decades.

The economy has achieved the longest positive job-growth streak on record.

Job openings are at an all-time high and outnumber job seekers for the first time on record.

Unemployment claims at 50 year low

African-American, Hispanic, and Asian-American unemployment rates have all recently reached record lows. African-American unemployment hit a record low of 5.9 percent in May 2018. Hispanic unemployment at 4.5 percent. Asian-American unemployment at record low of 2 percent.

Women's unemployment recently at lowest rate in nearly 65 years. Female unemployment dropped to 3.6 percent in May 2018, the lowest since October 1953.

Youth unemployment recently reached its lowest level in more than 50 years. July 2018's youth unemployment rate of 9.2 percent was the lowest since July 1966.

Veterans' unemployment recently hit its lowest level in nearly two decades. July 2018's veterans' unemployment rate of 3.0 percent matched the lowest rate since May 2001.

Unemployment rate for Americans without a high school diploma recently reached a record low.

Rate for disabled Americans recently hit a record low.

