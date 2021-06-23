The unnamed officer is seen on the footage yelling for Sykes to drop the weapon before he fires into the car.
Police tried to revive Sykes at the scene to no avail — and the sobbing officer is seen falling to the ground in anguish. Sykes was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead, authorities said. One eyewitness told the station:
"I kind of feel like him dropping, it was the devastation of the whole situation. I feel like the police was doing his job. He had a life to protect. Not only his, but we had a parade full of kids."
Michigan State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting but said witnesses and other cops at the scene confirmed that Sykes fired first and refused commands.
The dead woman's sister said she does not blame the officer — and in fact, feels bad for him, she told the Daily Mail.
"I do feel horrible for the officer who did it and I'm not upset at him or anyone else," Nala McCracklin told the outlet. "As well as the bystanders. Nobody deserves to see or experience that."
"She wasn't a bad person, nor violent," she said of her sister.
McCracklin said her sister's boyfriend was killed in a shooting just three days earlier — but said it did not involve the police.
Nonetheless, the officer was placed on administrative leave after the shooting, Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter told mlive.com.
The fatal incident took place around 2:14 p.m. Saturday on Saginaw Street during the Champions Parade, which took place on the date of the new Juneteenth federal holiday.
Comment: Images from the shooting in Flint, Michigan:
The officer crumbles to the ground in tears following the shooting.
He had a life to protect not only his own but a parade full of kids.