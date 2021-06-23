© Apple Daily/Handout via REUTERS



Apple Daily, a Hong Kong-based newspaper, has announced that it is permanently closing days after hundreds of police officers raided its offices and froze its assets over allegations its breached China's national security law.Announcing the decision to shut down the publication, Apple Daily's management said it will "cease operation immediately after midnight" over concerns about "staff members safety." The publication's Thursday edition will be the newspaper's final printed copy.The statement from the management team was paired with a message posted by publisher Next Digital on the newspaper's website thanking readers for their support.On Monday, Apple Daily's parent company warned that it would have to close the newspaper if Hong Kong did not unfreeze the tabloid's assets. Without access to its finances, the newspaper is unable to pay its employees at the end of the month, putting it at risk of breaching labor laws.Following the police action, several executives at the newspaper were taken into custody, including its CEO, COO, and chief editor, with authorities freezing HK$18 million (US$2.32 million) in assets.