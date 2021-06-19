© AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi



War, violence, persecution, human rights violations and other factors caused nearly 3 million people to flee their homes last year, even though the COVID-19 crisis restricted movement worldwide, the U.N. refugee agency said in a report Friday.In its latest Global Trends report, UNHCR said the world's cumulative number of displaced people rose to 82.4 million — roughly the population of Germany and a new post-World War II record.Filippo Grandi,"This is telling,, in our communities, in our cities," Grandi said in an interview before the report's release. "Almost 3 million people have had to actually leave all that behind because they had no other choice.", he said. "War, violence, discrimination, they have continued, no matter what, throughout the pandemic."UNHCR saidthe agency's report said.UNHCR, which has its headquarters in Geneva, said thatGrandi acknowledged the possibility that many internally displaced people who couldn't leave their own countries will eventually want to flee abroad if the pandemic eases and borders reopen..Title 42 will be lifted eventually — and I think this is the right thing to do — but this will have to be managed."Asked about U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' recent trip to Central America, where she told people hoping to migrate to the U.S. "do not come," Grandi expressed hope that the remark was not reflective of overall U.S. policy."I think that messaging indeed, as it was reported, is stark, and maybe shows only one part of the picture now," Grandi said, adding that he had heard a "more complex response" from other officials in Washington when he was there recently.Among recent hotspots, Grandi said"I'm worried that if the international community is not able to stop these conflicts, we will continue to see the rise in the numbers," he said.The report said that. Another 48 million people were internally displaced in their own countries. Some 4.1 million more sought asylum.David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, said the UNHCR counts should be "a wake up call for the international community." He appealed in particular to the European Union."The triple threat of conflict, climate change and COVID-19 continues to destroy lives and livelihoods, demanding a truly global response," Miliband said. "As one of the world's wealthiest and most stable regions, the EU can and must be at the forefront of these efforts."Jan Egeland, secretary-general of the Norwegian Refugee Council, decried an "epic failure of humanity" and said many more people are on the move today than at any time during World War II."The majority of people fleeing today are on the move because of manmade conflicts," Egeland said.