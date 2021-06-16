© Fox News



Primetime Fox News host Tucker Carlson slammed the Biden administration and the Democratic Party's obsession over the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, and said the riot is being used as motivation to punish Biden's political opponents."Because of January 6, says the chief law enforcement officer in the United States of America and many other members of Joe Biden's cabinet, we must now use law enforcement and military force to arrest, imprison, and otherwise crush anyone who leads opposition to Joe Biden's government," Tucker said. "That's their position. They say that out loud. They did today.""So what is this exactly?" Tucker continued. "Well, it's a big change in the way the United States government assesses and then treats its own citizens. We are living through the transformation of a formerly democratic Republic into something else. We're looking at growing authoritarianism.""That's not an overstatement," Tucker said Tuesday night. "Vladimir Putin knows authoritarian systems very well. And he sees clearly what is happening in this country." Carlson aired a video of an interview between Russia's Vladimir Putin and NBC News in which the outlet asked Putin if he ordered the assassination on Alexi Navani in which Putin replied, "Of course not. We don't have this kind of habit of assassinating, anybody.""That's one. Number two, is I want to ask you, did you order the assassination of the woman who walked into the Congress and who was shot and killed by a policeman? Do you know that 450 individuals were arrested after entering the Congress and they didn't go there to steal a laptop. They came with political demands," Putin said to NBC.Carlson implied that his show would never air footage from a foreign adversary criticizing the US government, but we're not under normal circumstances.According to Tucker, the President of Russia made fair remarks and questioned why the federal government won't release the identity of the police officer who shot and killed Ashli Babbitt on Jan. 6. "But honestly, those are fair questions who did shoot Ashley Babbitt and why don't we know?" Tucker asked."Are anonymous federal agents now allowed to kill unarmed women who protest the regime? That's okay, now? No, it's not okay. It will never be okay.""And why are all those January six protesters still in prison on trespassing charges as so many Biden voters, who torched federal buildings, are walking free? What's the answer to that question?" Tucker asked. "If all of that was going on in Russia, we would rightly call it scary. We would call Putin a dictator. In fact, we do call him a dictator."