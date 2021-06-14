Puppet Masters
Biden and G-7 leaders conclude summit with host of promises on vaccines, China, and climate change
Washington Examiner
Sun, 13 Jun 2021 10:42 UTC
The world leaders from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, Italy, France, and Japan promised to share around 1 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with less fortunate nations around the globe, the group disclosed in the Carbis Bay G7 Summit Communique. The leaders are also committed to expanding the production of personal protective equipment and promoting "fairness, inclusion and equity, including the empowerment and leadership of women and minorities in the health and care sectors."
"We, the leaders of the Group of Seven, met in Cornwall on 11-13 June 2021 determined to beat COVID-19 and build back better," the shared agenda read. "We remembered everyone who has been lost to the pandemic and paid tribute to those still striving to overcome it. Inspired by their example of collaboration and determination, we gathered united by the principle that brought us together originally, that shared beliefs and shared responsibilities are the bedrock of leadership and prosperity."
Attendees of the G-7 summit, Biden's first overseas trip since he assumed the Oval Office on Jan. 20, have also vowed to convene an investigation into the origins of the virus in China.
The group is committed to "strengthening transparency and accountability, including reiterating our commitment to the full implementation of, and improved compliance with, the International Health Regulations 2005. This includes investigating, reporting and responding to outbreaks of unknown origin. We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China."
The meeting also led to agreement on calling out China's human rights abuses and "non-market policies."
"With regard to China, and competition in the global economy, we will continue to consult on collective approaches to challenging non-market policies and practices which undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy," the leaders wrote.
They continued: "At the same time and in so doing, we will promote our values, including by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms, especially in relation to Xinjiang and those rights, freedoms and high degree of autonomy for Hong Kong enshrined in the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the Basic Law."
Additionally, leaders have vowed to accelerate "efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and keep the 1.5°C global warming threshold within reach." The seven nations have since reaffirmed their commitment to the Paris Agreement, a binding international treaty on climate change that former President Donald Trump opted not to join after criticizing that it was financially wasteful. Biden rejoined the accord in one of his first moves as president.
The world leaders further committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse emissions by the deadline of 2050.
"The unprecedented and interdependent crises of climate change and biodiversity loss pose an existential threat to people, prosperity, security, and nature. Through global action and concerted leadership, 2021 should be a turning point for our planet," the leaders wrote.
G-7 attendees also expressed support for a global minimum tax of 15% and vowed to address issues of gender equality throughout the world.
