Twentieth anniversary

President Joe Biden has quietly begun efforts to close the U.S. detention facility at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba, using an under-the-radar approach to minimize political blowback and to try to make at least some progress in resolving a long-standing legal and human rights morass before the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.After initial plans for a more aggressive push to close the facility — including rebuffed attempts to recruit a special envoy to oversee the strategy —sources said.A former senior administration official involved in the discussions said of Biden officials:Biden hopes to close the facility by the end of his first term, the people familiar with the discussions said.But even though just 40 people are left at Gitmo , thethat doomed President Barack Obama's much more public effort to close it a dozen years ago.President George W. Bush opened the detention facility in 2002.including 9/11 suspects and combatants from the battlefield in Afghanistan. By the time Obama took office in 2009, fewer than 300 detainees were in the camp. During his campaign for president, Obama had pledged to shutter the prison within a year of taking office. Two days after he was inaugurated, he issued an executive order to close Gitmo by the end of the year, and he restated the goal in media interviews.The House and the Senate rejected funding for the move and also blocked the transfers, with many Democrats voting against the Obama administration's plans. By the end of his second term, Obama had reduced Guantánamo's population fromtransferring many to foreign countries, but the prison remained in use.One detainee was transferred to a foreign country during his tenure.When Biden took office, six of the 40 detainees still at the U.S. enclave on the southeast coast of Cuba were already eligible for transfer to foreign countries. Last month, three more detainees were designated as eligible for transfer — two Yemenis and a Pakistani. The decision to approve the transfers of the three men was made during a review process hosted by Biden's National Security Council. The process included members of the Defense Department's Periodic Review Secretariat, a Defense Department official said.which can be difficult for detainees from destabilized countries like Yemen.They are eligible for the Periodic Review Boards, a Defense Department official said,The Periodic Review Board reviews a detainee's file to determine whether the detainee still presents a threat to the U.S. That leaves a core group of at least a dozen detainees who cannot be transferred, including 9/11 defendants. Ten detainees are in the military commissions, military courts often used to try foreign citizens affiliated with terrorist networks who fought against the U.S. Two other detainees have already been convicted by military commissions.The administration is likely to try to work out plea deals for the men in the military commissions process, under which they would continue to be detained but could be spared the death penalty.While officials said the administration's policy review of Guantánamo continues, some initial decisions have been made. Overall, Biden is leaning toward an approach that would give the issue a far lower profile than it had during the Obama administration.The White House will first reduce the number of detainees, said the people familiar with the discussions, and it will put off, at least for now, opening a State Department office and naming an envoy to focus on closing the facility. Officials have also decided not to stand up a parallel office and envoy at the Pentagon for closing the facility, another departure from Obama administration policy.people familiar with the discussions said.The low-key strategy is a response to miscalculations that Biden administration officials believe Obama made. "President Biden is objective-driven and focused on quiet and intense solutions," an administration official said. Biden's goal of closing Guantánamo before the end of his first term is more modest than Obama's target of shuttering it within his first year in office. The administration is leaning against including the option of transferring detainees to U.S. military installations, another shift from the Obama administration's approach.A spokesperson for the NSC told NBC News in a statement that the administration:But Biden must still persuade Congress to permit the transfer of detainees to the mainland, which Obama could not do.The Biden administration, like the Obama administration, plans to use the cost of maintaining Guantánamo, including special care required as detainees age, to try to persuade Congress to reverse the ban on domestic transfers.While there is still opposition in Congress to closing Guantánamo, some lawmakers and advocacy groups have called on the Biden administration to do more to shutter the facility, including appointing someone as a point person or administration czar who can could negotiate transfer agreements and be in charge of closing the facility.Amnesty International USA has called on Biden toAt a minimum, people familiar with administration discussions said, the Biden White House hopes to show some progress on closing Guantánamo by the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Biden has ordered the withdrawal of all U.S. combat troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, and"People are starting to focus on it more," a person familiar with the discussions said.