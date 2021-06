George Galloway was a member of the British Parliament for nearly 30 years. He presents TV and radio shows (including on RT). He is a film-maker, writer and a renowned orator. Follow him on Twitter @georgegalloway

The beleaguered Labour leader is way behind in the polls, disliked by most voters, and even half of his party's supporters want him to go. I'm hopeful my performance in a crucial looming by-election will deliver the coup de grace., may turn out to be the shortest-lived leader of the Labour Party and the least successful. And it falls to me to make that happen on July 1.Batley and Spen, a constituency which will cease to exist under new parliamentary boundaries just announced, has a chance to write its name in history - before it disappears - in an unexpected by-election which has turned into a last chance saloon for the Labour leader.. Mid-term by-elections are supposed to go the other way around.In disastrous elections in May, Labour saw many more bricks knocked out of its Red Wall in the north of England, but none more damaging than the loss of the Hartlepool parliamentary seat it had held since democratic time began. Another defeat hard on its heels will be curtains for Keir, whose poll ratings across the country are abysmal And that's where I come in. Just 20 minutes awaysensation.He can't have expected to face a referendum on his new position in a seat like this quite so soon.Among the non-Muslim voters,It all spells disaster for the achingly liberal, London-centric Labour Party.The chance to bring a political leader down doesn't come often but it has come to the good people of Batley and Spen.Everybody now acknowledges that I will take thousands of votes directly from Labour. Their majority last time was just 3500.What is not yet universally acknowledged is that I might actually win. But I very well might.We are in it to win it, butAs the Financial Times put it last week: Nearly 20 years after it expelled him (over the Iraq War), George Galloway remains the biggest thorn in the Labour Party's side.You can put that on my gravestone, thank you very much.