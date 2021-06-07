© Unknown



Israeli occupation forces today close the archeological site of Sebastia in Nablus in the occupied West Bank, in preparation for a settler intrusion.Mohammad al-Azem, head of the Sebastia municipality, saidpreventing Palestinians from entering it. Israel's archeological activities in Palestinian territory aim to extend the policy of dispossessing Palestinians of their lands and cultural assets.Al-Azem has also stressed thatThe city, famous for its dozens of Roman archaeological pieces and sites, continuously faces attacks by Israeli settlers and the Israeli forces, who have their eyes set on its archaeological sites.In November 2020, Israeli occupation authorities threatened to forcibly remove the 17-meter (56-feet) long Palestinian flagpole erected near the antiquities plaza in the village of Sebastia. The plaza itself is located in Area B of the West Bank, which is under Palestinian civil control and Israeli military control. 'Israel' claims the flagpole provokes the settlers.In the past years, 'Israel' has taken many illegal steps targeting Palestinian heritage sites.scattered across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem. Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.