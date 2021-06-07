© Getty Images / Aleem_khan



Construction works on the Pakistan Stream gas pipeline project will be completed as early as 2025 with sustained financing, according to Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov."If it goes well with funding issues, we expect the project to be fully implemented in 2025," the minister told journalists on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.Shulginov said thatSpanning over 683 miles (1,100 kilometers), the pipeline is expected to have a discharge capacity of up to 12.4 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, according to the Russian Energy Ministry.Under the terms of the agreement,. The initial deal to build the pipeline was clinched back in 2015.The project is expected to become the largest infrastructure deal between the two nations since the early 1970s, when the Soviet Union built the Pakistan Steel Mills industrial complex at Port Qasim, near Karachi.