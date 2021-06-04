If you have any plans of driving in Nuevo Laredo, there's a huge sinkhole on the city's west side.You can see a business still standing but so close to the sinkhole.Several different city and county entities have come together to access the damage and put together a plan to repair it.No word yet on what caused the sinkhole or how much it'll cost to fix it.Officials say it could take up 45 days to fix once they get started.