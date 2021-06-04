There is actually. In fact, the poll suggests support is about to drop considerably in the coming years. Only 33.6% of young evangelicals (between the ages of 18 and 29) said they support Israel. 24.3% said they support Palestine. 42.2% said they support neither side in the conflict. Compare this survey to a similar one that was carried out by UNCP professors just a few years ago, in 2018. A staggering 69% of young evangelicals said they supported Israel back then and just 5.6% said they supported the Palestinians. 25.7% didn't take a side.
One of the professors told the Times of Israel:
"It's become evident that Israel is developing a public relations problem with younger Americans. We see it with evangelicals as with American Jews and other groups."Now check out this Harvard-Harris poll of registered voters that was taken last month."Who is more responsible for the violence in the Mideast - Israel or Hamas?," people were asked. Here are the results:
All: Hamas: 60% Israel: 40%
18-34: Israel: 60% Hamas: 40%
35-49: Israel: 51% Hamas: 49%
50-64: Hamas: 72% Israel: 28%
65+: Hamas: 76% Israel: 24%
Okay, so 2 out of 5 people say Israel is responsible. Not too shabby, but hold on a second. As Kyle Kulinski pointed out on his show, these numbers would no doubt be higher if respondents had simply been asked whether Palestine or Israel was responsible for the violence. Why was there a political distinction made for Hamas, but not one for Israel?
Think about the question flipped around: "Who is more responsible for the violence in the Mideast - Palestine or Likud?" What kind of answers would you have gotten then?
The fact that support for Israel still seems to be falling despite such a leading question is a pretty amazing development.
Comment: As sentiment against Israel swells and belief diminishes, it is unlikely this secretive and criminal country will abide the trend without challenge or mechanisms to checkmate the tide. As one mask comes off, a new one will take its place.