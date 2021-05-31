© AP/Rebecca Blackwell



"If you want war, you'll get a war. We have already shown that we know where you are. We are coming for all of you. For each member of our firm ('CJNG' - cartel in Spanish initials) that you arrest, we are going to kill two of your Tacticals, wherever they are, at their homes, in their patrol vehicles."

"A lot of them (officers) have decided to desert. They took their families, abandoned their homes and they are fleeing and in hiding. The CJNG is hunting the elite police force of Guanajuato."

"Unfortunately, organized crime groups have shown up at the homes of police officers, which poses a threat and a greater risk of loss of life, not just for them, but for members of their families. They have been forced to quickly leave their homes and move, so that organized crimes groups cannot find them."

"as a distraction ... So he has basically adopted an agenda of a pretty laissez-faire attitude towards them, which is pretty troubling to our government, obviously."

The notoriously violent Jalisco cartel has responded to Mexico's "hugs, not bullets" policy with a policy of its own:It is a type of direct attack on officers seldom seen outside of the most gang-plagued nations of Central America and poses the most direct challenge yet to President Andrés Manuel López Obrador's policy of avoiding violence and rejecting any war on the cartels.But the cartel has already declared war on the government,which the gang accuses of treating its members unfairly. A professionally printed banner signed by the cartel and hung on a building in Guanajuato in May reads:Officials in Guanajuato — Mexico's most violent state, where Jalisco is fighting local gangs backed by the rival Sinaloa cartel — refused to comment on how many members of the elite group have been murdered so far. But state police publicly acknowledged the latest case, an officer who was kidnapped from his home on Thursday, killed and his body dumped on a highway.Guanajuato-based security analyst David Saucedo said there have been many cases:Numbers of victims are hard to come by, but Poplab, a news cooperative in Guanajuato, saidGuanajuato has had the highest number of police killed of any Mexican state since at least 2018, according to Poplab.— more than are killed by gunfire or other assaults on average each year in the entire United States, which has 50 times Guanajuato's population.The problem in Guanajuato has gotten so bad that the state government published a special decree on May 17 to provide an unspecified amount of funding for protection mechanisms for police and prison officials.State officials refused to describe the protection measures, or comment on whether officers were to be paid to rent new homes, or if there were plans to construct special secure housing compounds for them and their families.López Obrador campaigned on trying to deescalate the drug conflict, describing a "hugs, not bullets" approach to tackle the root causes of crime. Since taking office in late 2018, he has avoided openly confronting cartels, and even released one capo to avoid bloodshed, saying he preferred a long-range policy of addressing social problems like youth unemployment that contribute to gang membership.But former U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau said in April that López Obrador views the fight against drug cartels