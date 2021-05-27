Nobody injured in incident in Rome's Torpignattara suburb.Two cars ended up inside a large chasm after part of a street collapsed in the Torpignattara suburb of Rome.There was nobody injured in the incident which took place at around 10.30 on 25 May, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.The street affected is Via Zenodossio, between Via Dulceri and Via Casilina, involving an area of road and pavement measuring about 20 metres long and four metres wide.The reason for the collapse is believed to be a major water leak in a garage below the street, according to La Repubblica.It is far from the first time that such an event has occurred in Rome, with the city experiencing a sharp rise in the number of sinkholes in recent years, according to the Italian Institute for Environmental Protection and Research.ISPRA says the main cause of the collapses is Rome's underground tunnels, sewers and ancient quarries, resulting in a maze extending hundreds of kilometres under the city, with the location of many cavities either unmapped or unknown.