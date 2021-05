"We're talking about sleaze, corruption, financial misdemeanors, and relationships between corporations, big business, and politicians — let's face it, unless you're bloody stupid, you know that's going on all the time."



In a rare and refreshing interview which on YouTube has garnered 100,000 views in less than 24 hours, British comedian and actor Russell Brand and former Intercept journalist Glenn Greenwald teamed up to explain last year's scandalous coordination by the mainstream media and social media companies to ensure the Hunter Biden laptop story and accompanying revelations over the Hunter-Ukrainian Burisma energy company scandal"I'm not a pro-Republican person," Brand introduced while talking to Greenwald on his YouTube channel. "I don't see myself that way. I don't see myself as conservative, or that I'm in a Trump, or Giuliani, or the kind of media establishments that were reporting on these revelations [about Biden's family]. They are not my cultural, social, or political allies. That's certainly not how I see myself." And then he blasted away:he questioned.Recall that The New York Post among others saw their Twitter account suspended for a whopping, while Facebook also aggressively cracked down on users' ability to share any content related to Burisma, the Biden family's Ukraine dealings, or the infamous laptop archive.Brand said further in the interview, according to a transcript Brand emphasizedHe went on to discuss Silicon Valley's efforts at controlling and blatantly censoring the political conversation in order to "protect" a crucial election... or rather to outright prevent a Trump victory.Brand told Greenwald.And more...Using word choice that clearly denotes his concluding that there was a choreographed plot among big media and big tech to sanitize information before it reached the public, Brand concluded,And Greenwald later commented of the new interview with Brand:- in reference to the Biden Family laptop archive.Meanwhile it will be interesting to see how long YouTube actually leaves up the new Brand-Greenwald interview, or whether it gets slapped with a restrictive "warning" label.