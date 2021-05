Damian Wilsonis a UK journalist, ex-Fleet Street editor, financial industry consultant and political communications special advisor in the UK and EU.

, according to a new book that will cause many to reassess how the virus has been handled.By any measure, the coronavirus situation in Britain should be looking pretty rosy by now, as Covid-19 cases are down, hospital admissions are down, deaths are down and vaccinations are up. The NHS has not been overwhelmed, the pubs are open and the kids are free to hug their gran. So, why the glum faces?Something seemed off kilter last night as the TV news screened images of holiday-hungry Brits arriving in Portugal, a teenage cancer survivor hugging his nan after a year of forced separation and a bunch of lads in a Barnsley pub drinking pints and watching the football play-offs.These scenes of jollity were tempered with news from India of a new variant that had arrived in the UK and was proving wildly virulent, perhaps threatening the freedoms we had longed for, if its spread continued unabated. The message was clear:I'm sorry, but this time I just don't buy it. Enough with the scare tactics, the dashboard of death and the prophets of doom. It's quite clear the vaccine is working. I've had both doses on the very clear understanding that it works, and I don't expect I'll be hospitalized or die even if I do at some point contract the virus.But. As journalist Laura Dodsworth makes the case in her new book , 'A State of Fear: How the UK Government Weaponised Fear During the Covid-19 Pandemic', the British public needs to push back on this constant bait and switch aimed at keeping us all in a perpetual state of anxiety.As soon as we think one doomsday scenario has been overcome, another appears in its place., and she is spot-on."Abusers will say they won't do something again, but then they keep doing it," says Dr Bunker-Smith. "Abuse is not constant, it's not bad all the time. You have periods of extreme abuse followed by the honeymoon period, where you get flowers and apologies and promises, and then things deteriorate again."Here's how the last 24 hours have played out. After months of wearisome lockdown (extreme abuse) the joy was evident on everyone's faces yesterday, when lockdown eased. A stranger smiled at me and asked if I'd had a hug yet (the honeymoon period).But things quickly soured (the deterioration). No sooner had thousands boarded their flights to the sun than BoJo announced it was inadvisable to travel to countries on the UK's amber list, that the Indian variant posed a major threat to those who refused to vaccinate, that plans were being drawn up for a return to the loathsome local lockdowns, and that 'freedom day' on June 21 was most probably a non-starter. The abuse continued.As Dodsworth discusses, fear diminishes over time, but by announcing an easing of restrictions, the government faced losing the psychological grip over a malleable public that it had worked so hard at establishing and then enforcing by draconian emergency laws.Aided and abetted by what the author calls its team of "unelected psychocrats" - the behavioral insights experts who advise the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) - the government has encouraged the use of fear to control people's behavior during the pandemic. One unnamed member of that team, the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviours (SPI-B), said they were "stunned by the weaponization of behavioral psychology" on the British public.Another anonymous member told Dodsworth, "In March [2020] the government was very worried about compliance, and they thought people wouldn't want to be locked down. There were discussions about fear being needed to encourage compliance, and decisions were made about how to ramp up the fear."Gavin Morgan, one SPI-B psychologist who was prepared to be named, admitted, "Clearly,Establishing control was relatively easy. A straightforward effort was in the choice of data and graphs that were shared with the public at the regular press briefings from Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance and Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty. Professor David Paton, a professor of Industrial Economics at Nottingham University, called the duo's appearances "the ultimate psyop".Since January last year, the pair and their colleagues have frequently appeared to pronounce the number of Covid-19 cases, hospital admissions and deaths across Great Britain.With the bodies stacking up to be carted away by military trucks in Italy, or dumped on the banks of the Ganges in India, no one has bothered to talk about those millions upon millions of people who beat Covid, which would have sent multiple messages. First, this thing is not a death sentence for everyone; second, it's not even a hospital visit for many; and third, it's a virus you need to be cautious about, not to fear. As one of Dodsworth's sources says, "People would have loved headlines about recovery."LIke many of its media accomplices in ratcheting up the fear factor, the government realizes there's nothing scary about good news, so best just not mention it. It's not as if the docile journalists we expected to challenge these experts even thought of asking the question.It was, and is, a cynically manipulative exercise that remains the go-to strategy in Downing Street. Now, however, thanks to the work of authors such as Dodsworth, the brain fog is lifting, as 'normal' beckons on the horizon and more folk are starting to question the government's judgements on its roadmap out of this crisis.It's true that the public mood has changed. I'm not sure if it's the lifting of the holiday ban, the chance to have a pint at the local or the vaccination rollout that's done it. Maybe it's all these things and more.