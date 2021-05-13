© AFP / Joe Raedle

Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced he will pardon all Floridians who have been legally charged for breaking coronavirus restrictions on mask wearing and social distancing, arguing guidelines should be advisory.DeSantis then also revealed that in the coming weeks he would "issue pardons, not only for Mike and Jillian, but for any Floridian that may have outstanding infractions for things like masks and social distancing."DeSantis - a close ally to former President Donald Trump - has been a staunch opponent of authoritarian practices during the Covid-19 pandemic.