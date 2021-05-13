Society's Child
Liberty King: Florida governor to pardon everyone in state charged with breaking Covid restrictions
RT
Thu, 13 May 2021 18:22 UTC
Appearing Wednesday on Fox News with Florida gym owners Mike and Jillian Carnevale, who were arrested on several occasions and threatened with months in prison for allowing people to enter their business without a face mask, DeSantis said he would overrule the "total overreach" against them.
"This is exactly what we ordered against last summer, many months ago," the governor declared, before announcing that "effective tomorrow morning" he would "sign a reprieve under my constitutional authority" that would "delay the case for sixty days."
DeSantis then also revealed that in the coming weeks he would "issue pardons, not only for Mike and Jillian, but for any Floridian that may have outstanding infractions for things like masks and social distancing."
"The fact is, it's not even right to be wearing masks when you're exercising," he argued, noting that the World Health Organization "advises against it" and that coronavirus restrictions "should be advisory."
DeSantis - a close ally to former President Donald Trump - has been a staunch opponent of authoritarian practices during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Unlike many other governors, DeSantis has called coronavirus lockdowns a "mistake," rejected mandatory face masks, and overruled local authorities' restrictions.
Earlier this month, DeSantis also banned all businesses and government buildings from requiring Floridians to disclose their vaccination status in order to enter - a more complete ban than other governors, who merely prohibited government buildings, but not private companies, from requiring vaccine passports.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Loud mysterious boom has residents of south-west Sydney, Australia scratching their heads
- American homeschooling is way up, and likely to stay up
- US House Republicans propose bill to cut funding to schools that push critical race theory
- Ohio bribes residents to get vaccines with million-dollar lottery using Federal COVID relief funds
- Scientists decode the 'language' of immune cells
- IDF chiefs to approve Gaza ground invasion plans later today - spokesman
- CNN, MSNBC guest Mohammed El-Kurd who blasted Israeli 'ethnic cleansing' evicted from Jerusalem home
- 'Completely inappropriate': Top scientists denounce Big Pharma for implying annual Covid booster shots are crucial
- 'We need to ensure girls are included': Senator shuns 'constantly changing judgment of today's cancel culture' in transgender row
- Liberty King: Florida governor to pardon everyone in state charged with breaking Covid restrictions
- Western messaging about 'rules-based international order' designed to undermine UN & circumvent international law, says Russian FM
- Former top military brass question 2020 election result, Biden's health
- Merriam-Webster defines 79 percent of Americans as 'anti-vaxxers'
- IDF appears to crow over leveling Gaza residential block with 'before & after' meme on Instagram
- The Israel narrative is crumbling: Phone cameras and the internet expose the lie
- Ireland: State terror and kidnapping in the name of Covid
- Flashback: 'I watched the terrifying way in which we Judaize the land': an eyewitness account of the Sur Baher home demolitions
- Rising rivers due to snow melt and ice jams flood homes in Khabarovsk Krai, Russia
- Severe floods displace thousands across Kenya
- Hundreds homeless after landslide in Rwanda
- IDF chiefs to approve Gaza ground invasion plans later today - spokesman
- Western messaging about 'rules-based international order' designed to undermine UN & circumvent international law, says Russian FM
- IDF appears to crow over leveling Gaza residential block with 'before & after' meme on Instagram
- Ireland: State terror and kidnapping in the name of Covid
- Manila claims nearly 300 Chinese militia vessels have swarmed Philippines-held islands in latest incursion
- Le Pen echoes army generals warning of "danger of civil war", as signatories threatened with military tribunal
- Top Russian lawmaker mulls ending internet anonymity after threatening online posts emerge from suspect in Kazan school shooting
- Biden urges parents to get children vaccinated after CDC backs Pfizer jab for kids as young as 12
- UK Foreign Secretary Raab says Russia & China only use cyber capabilities to 'sabotage & steal', West uses its powers for 'good'
- Why are Gates and Pentagon releasing GMO mosquitoes in Florida Keys?
- Iran's Ahmadinejad registers candidacy for Presidential race
- Best of the Web: Halt COVID vaccine, prominent scientist tells CDC
- The 'Deal of the Century' unravels
- Biden White House edits administration quotes before letting reporters publish them
- Buh-bye: House Republicans vote to kick never-Trumper Liz Cheney out of leadership
- Israeli mayor laments 'Kristallnacht' as Netanyahu sends troops to Lod, gripped by rioting & clashes
- The American multicultural state is collapsing
- All hell breaking loose: Israel demolishes 13-story apartment building in Gaza, so Hamas fires 130 rockets on Tel Aviv
- 9/11, Covid And The Second Stage Terror Wars
- Best of the Web: The American Cyber Stasi will suppress all digital dissent in Biden's dystopia
- American homeschooling is way up, and likely to stay up
- US House Republicans propose bill to cut funding to schools that push critical race theory
- Ohio bribes residents to get vaccines with million-dollar lottery using Federal COVID relief funds
- CNN, MSNBC guest Mohammed El-Kurd who blasted Israeli 'ethnic cleansing' evicted from Jerusalem home
- 'Completely inappropriate': Top scientists denounce Big Pharma for implying annual Covid booster shots are crucial
- 'We need to ensure girls are included': Senator shuns 'constantly changing judgment of today's cancel culture' in transgender row
- Liberty King: Florida governor to pardon everyone in state charged with breaking Covid restrictions
- Former top military brass question 2020 election result, Biden's health
- Merriam-Webster defines 79 percent of Americans as 'anti-vaxxers'
- The Israel narrative is crumbling: Phone cameras and the internet expose the lie
- Flashback: 'I watched the terrifying way in which we Judaize the land': an eyewitness account of the Sur Baher home demolitions
- Firefighting helicopter crash in China kills four
- Texas officials back pardoning Floyd for 2004 drug arrest
- Ruling paves way for longer sentence in George Floyd's death
- Former Olympian: Female weightlifters told to 'be quiet' about transgender people competing for Olympics
- Former MSNBC host justifies death of white man punched by black teen after racial slur at Dunkin' Donuts
- Penn State passes resolution calling for end to 'male-specific' terms like 'freshman' & 'senior'
- How 'woke' may be leading us to civil war
- Ransom group linked to Colonial Pipeline hack is new but experienced (if its even they who're responsible)
- Venezuela's decaying oil and gas industry will need $77.6 billion to rebuild itself
- Black people are far more powerful than critical race theory preaches
- Remains of 9 Neanderthals discovered by archeologists near Rome
- Greenan Fort - Seat of the Kingdom of Ailech, Ireland
- Masterful new history exposes America's dangerous misunderstanding of Iran, partly due to Israel lobby pressure
- Oldest human burial in Kenya
- Scientists find oldest evidence of ancient human activity deep inside South African cave
- How the Pentagon started taking UFOs seriously
- Cancer rates in medieval Britain were around ten times higher than previously thought, study suggests
- World's first pregnant Egyptian mummy identified in Warsaw
- Biden erased decades of historic crimes in his speech to Congress
- Survey documents over 1000 monumental structures in Arabia dating from 7,000-years-ago
- These key similarities between Lenin's Red terror and America's Woke culture reveal Left's blueprint for complete takeover
- Early signs of man found buried in abandoned Saharan gold mine
- New Book: Social Darwinism and "The Hitler Problem"
- 20,000-seater gladiator arena from Roman era unearthed in Turkey
- Rare evidence of habitation in Scotland's Cairngorms after end of last Ice Age
- Noushabad: Iran's hidden underground city constructed around 224AD
- Recolonisation of Europe after the last ice age started earlier than previously thought
- Diets of Neolithic and Bronze Age peoples on the Great Hungarian Plain revealed in new study
- As Cuban chief Raul Castro leaves office, declassified CIA files expose how Washington planned to assassinate him
- Scientists decode the 'language' of immune cells
- Chernobyl's molten guts are warming up, and scientists don't know why
- MIT researchers find that 'skeptics' value data literacy and scientific rigour
- Researchers unravel mystery of why and for how long animals, including humans, yawn
- Hum of plasma waves in the 'void' of interstellar space detected by Voyager 1
- Mathematicians find core mechanism to calculate tipping points
- Scientists conclude: Human origins research is a big mess
- Mushrooms on Mars? Scientists believe they've found proof of life on the red planet
- Oral microbiomes of Neanderthals, primates, and humans reconstructed, revealing insights into early human behaviour
- 'Diffuse erasers': New type of aurora described by physicists
- Cassiopeia nova brightens suddenly
- Russian space surveillance station records space activity surge in 2021
- Chinese military scientists discussed weaponizing SARS Coronaviruses in document obtained by US Gov, says Aussie media
- Tracking the origin of Covid — following the clues
- Powerful magnetic fields in space have been seen bending black hole jets
- Most human origins theories are not compatible with known fossils
- How Long is a Day on Venus? We Finally Know the Exact Answer
- 'Mother Trees' are intelligent: They learn and remember
- Plants respond to 'painful' stimuli in fascinating ways
- 'Oddball supernova' appears strangely cool before exploding, 'stretches what's considered physically possible'
- Rising rivers due to snow melt and ice jams flood homes in Khabarovsk Krai, Russia
- Severe floods displace thousands across Kenya
- Hundreds homeless after landslide in Rwanda
- Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake recorded off south coast of Panama
- UN says heavy rains kill at least 25 over past week in Somalia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Natural or man made oddities around the planet
- CME sparks strong geomagnetic storm
- From September to May, it keeps snowing in Denver, Colorado
- 14 killed in flash floods and mudflows in Tajikistan and Afghanistan
- Major shallow magnitude 6.6 earthquake - Mauritius/Reunion Region
- Worker dies after neighbour's pit bull bites his neck in Karnataka, India
- Dog attack leaves one person dead, another injured in Big Spring, Texas
- Rarely seen deep sea fish washes up on California beach
- Two fin whales found dead under hull of Australian ship at Naval Base San Diego, California
- Lightning kills boy on football field in Blackpool, UK
- Heavy snow hits Australian ski resorts a month early
- Spring snow accumulates in parts of Colorado and Wyoming
- Flood kills 6 in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province - 70 deaths due to flooding across the country in 2 weeks
- Baby dead after attack by family dog in Norwich, Connecticut.
- Deadly landslide after heavy rain in West Sumatra, Indonesia - at least 7 people killed
- Loud mysterious boom has residents of south-west Sydney, Australia scratching their heads
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Minnesota
- Meteor fireball streaks across the Greater Antilles
- A huge, glowing fireball lights up the sky over Japan
- Meteor fireball spotted on deputy's dashcam in Collier County, Florida
- Flaming meteor fireball seen in Oman's sky
- Meteor fireball widely reported over southern France
- Lyrid fireball over the Mediterranean (April 23)
- Dozens report bright meteor fireball in New Hampshire skies
- Meteor fireball blaze caught on police body cam at Surfers Paradise, Australia
- Bolide over Cádiz and Málaga, Spain (April 20th)
- Fireball spotted above Bournemouth, UK
- Meteor fireball blazes over Ohio
- The amazing 'fireballs' over North Wales which have left plenty of people puzzled
- Spectacular meteor fireball flies across Spain
- Loud 'boom', shaking in Charlotte, North Carolina was not an earthquake
- Basingstoke, UK residents baffled by 'loud bang that shook the ground'
- 'What is that in the sky?' Floridians catch meteor fireball's close brush with Earth
- Bright meteor fireball turns the Central Asian night sky green
- Meteor fireball observed over Scotland
- Sweden records 30,000 suspected side effects from Covid vaccines, with AstraZeneca's jab linked to more than half of all reports
- Rare side effects from COVID vaccines may have been seen in 15 year old animal studies
- STUDY: 'Third wave' of sickness and death will be dominated by those who have been fully vaccinated
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Inside the Mind of the Covid True Believer
- CDC warns virus can spread more than 6 feet under certain conditions
- Ivermectin update
- New study claims coronavirus deaths are 57% higher than official count — up to 900,000 in the US
- Spleen-to-liver signals control systemic inflammation, rat study reveals
- COVID vaccines: Necessity, efficacy and safety
- Best of the Web: New Report Sheds Light on Vaccine Doomsday Cult
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Smokers Get Less Covid | Covid Cases in India | Mental Health Crisis
- Dr. Mercola threatened into removing all articles on his site related COVID-19, Vitamins D, C and Zinc
- Significant jump this week in reported injuries, deaths after COVID vaccine
- US officials: Anxiety drove vaccine reactions in 5 states
- Censored: National Vaccine Information Center
- Five therapeutic properties of medicinal mushrooms
- Legionnaires' disease outbreak in New Jersey's prisons kept quiet by state officials
- Best of the Web: Indian study finds smokers and people in blood group O less vulnerable to Covid-19
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Best Reasons Not to Get a Covid Shot
- Best of the Web: Is the coronavirus vaccine a ticking time-bomb?
- New study shows how our brains sync hearing with vision
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Surviving Materialism, Accepting the Afterlife
- Joe Dispenza's Four Pillars of Healing
- You can hold your ground against critical theory
- The Myth of Authority
- The Virtuous Narcissist
- When Men Behave Badly - A review
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Mary Balogh: The Meaning and Purpose of Romance
- Anesthesia works by changing the brain's rhythms says new research
- Mice master complex thinking with a remarkable capacity for abstraction
- Taking sex differences in personality seriously
- How dreams change under authoritarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Tom Costello: Yes, Virginia, There Is a Left-wing Authoritarianism!
- Dunning-Kruger Effect: New study says ignorance and overconfidence affect intuitive thinking
- New study reveals brain basis of psychopathy
- The Slave, The Orator & The Emperor: Stoicism in the age of Covid and other insanities
- New blueprint of brain connections uncovers extensive reach of central regulator
- We have many more than five senses — here's how to make the most of them
- The "mind viruses" creating social justice warriors
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Campy Covers, Deep Psychology: Discover a Most Surprising Oasis of Virtue and Values
- Did a Costa Rican mapping project produce the best UFO photo ever taken?
- Pentagon whistleblower warns of UFO intelligence failure on 'level of 9/11'
- Woman gashed in the head after turtle crashes through windshield
- Cattle in rural Oregon again found dead, mutilated amid strange circumstances
- Mystery over sheep standing in concentric circles
- US Navy releases footage of pyramid-shaped 'UFOs'
- Drones that swarmed US warships are still unidentified, Navy chief says
- US military and spy agencies blocking government investigators of UFO sightings
- Former Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, speaks out about the UFO phenomenon
- Airliner encountered unidentified fast-moving cylindrical object over New Mexico
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- German engineer predicted man named 'Elon' would conquer Mars in 1952 novel
- CIA replaces waterboarding with 12-hour lectures on intersectional feminism
- Biden relocates 20,000 National Guard troops to inner cities to snipe menthol cigarettes out of people's mouths
- Study finds anyone still wearing a mask at this point is probably just super ugly
- Dems committed to utterly destroying black man's optimism about race relations
- Best of the Web: CDC now recommends wearing a seat belt even when you're outside the car
- Biden wore mask during zoom call in case COVID had mutated into a computer virus
- LA homeless man feels unsafe as limos full of drug addicts and perverts show up in his neighborhood
- Chicago Police now required to ask for criminals' consent before arresting them
- BLM founder reminds everyone justice won't fully be served until she can buy a 5th house
- Dungeons & Dragons players rejoice! New 100-Sided die issued for determining your character's gender
- CNN introduces segment where they rant about what Trump would have tweeted if he hadn't gotten kicked off of Twitter
- College student aces final exam by just answering 'racism!' to every question
- Minneapolis business owner prudently ups her peaceful protest insurance
- Russians say LMAO after Salisbury poisoning suspects linked to explosion at Czech ammo depot: 'Did they shake Biden's stairs too?'
- BLM founder calls for abolishing police in all the areas where she doesn't live
- 'We're not tearing up the Constitution, we're untearing it,' say Dems while ripping the Constitution apart
- Minneapolis City Council to offer looting passports to 'peaceful protesters'
- In effort to boost ratings, CNN showing reruns of the Russia investigation
- Flashback: Nike releases commemorative shoe to honor looters
Quote of the Day
Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player that struts and frets his hour upon the stage, and then is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
Recent Comments
Once the jabbed start dropping dead next flu season, they’ll all run to get their boosters. It’s not just greed of the pharma CEOs - it’s...
Exactly when did your personal health decisions become the basis for getting or not getting an education? Who (or what) the hell are these people...
The experiment continues...
Truthseeker today has an article that Palestinians have gotten hold of 'suicide drones' similar to those sold/controlled by Turkey and used to...
Instead of calling this 'Operation Cast Lead', it will probably be 'Operation Cast D.U." (And Willy Pete.) R.C.