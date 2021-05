"There is a facile tendency to blame technology [encryption] for social-political problems, while at the same time heralding technology [surveillance] as a silver bullet against those problems. And while the problematic technology is typically accessible to everyday people, the exceptional technology is only available to those with power."

And that epic failure could now provide a rationale for keeping an even closer eye on citizens' private lives.In a May 3 exclusive, CNN alleged that Joe Biden's administration is considering usingto track "extremist chatter" by US residents both on social media platforms and via encrypted messaging apps."Multiple sources" are said to have confirmed that discussions are taking place on the plan,"without justification," or creating false identities to gain access to private forums, groups and messaging apps used by "extremist groups."A nameless official was quoted as saying "domestic violent extremists" are "really adaptive and innovative," not only "moving to encrypted platforms," but speaking in opaque language online to avoid detection -The new policy, if adopted, would "likely be beneficial" to both the DHS and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), which likewiseAs with so many recent calls for enhanced surveillance powers and crackdowns on encryption, the January 6 Capitol Hill riot was invoked as the inspiration behind the push. CNN alleged thatcontributed to the Department's "failure to predict the assault" -while contradictorilyon social media platforms and apps "available to anyone with an internet connection."Moreover of course,meaning there's even less justification for the DHS to be invested with far-reaching authority to monitor private communications.In any event, the suggestion that rules preventing the DHS from baseless domestic spying are in any way a hindrance to the agency doing just that anyway is dubious in the extreme. In September, it was revealed thecovering protests in Portland, Oregon last summer.In November that year, aopinion starkly exposed how thewhich are enshrined in the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution.- the FISC identifiedfor the fourth year in a row.Some Americans illegally probed in this manner were suspected of involvement in "healthcare fraud, transnational organized crime, violent gangs, domestic terrorism... [and] public corruption and bribery." However, hundreds were individuals who'd merely applied to participate in thewhich in a perverse irony seeks to increase awareness of the Bureau's positive civic role among "business, religious, civic, and community leaders." Others were professionals conducting repairs at FBI field offices, and even victims of crimes.The National Security Agency (NSA) also hasThe latter's staff are simply embedded in NSA listening posts dotted across the US, wheretransmitted in the country every hour, then turn the information straight over to their American friends.One needn't be a cynic to postulate that regulations prohibiting the creation of fake accounts online by the DHS aren't worth the paper they're printed on either. Numerous And in 2015, a Drug Enforcement Administration operative's creation in a suspect's name - replete with "revealing" photos taken from her smartphone without knowledge or consent -Although the Justice Department has pledged to review its policies in respect of bogus online identities, judges have frequently ruled this subterfuge to be a legitimate law enforcement tool, irrespective of the agency employing the tactic.The reality is the Biden administration's proposed attack on privacy is just the latest salvo in a long-running elite campaign against encryption, which has become turbocharged following the Capitol Hill riot.He would further claim although a subsequent assessment of court orders for access to encrypted devices conducted by the American Civil Liberties Union found the overwhelming majority related to drug crimes.Nonetheless,which has subsequentlyIn the wake of the incendiary scenes in the Capitol, "extremists" have been added to the mephitic mix. Analysis published in late February by"far-right extremists are coming to a town near you and, thanks to evil billionaire-funded technology, the police are helpless to do anything about it.US government aversion to encryption is rather incongruous, given that it has specifically sponsored and funded the development and promotion of encrypted messaging platforms. For example,which has risen to some prominence over the course of 2021,between 2013 and 2016, in order to ensure access to the app "at no cost around the globe."to support "internet freedom" technologies globally - as the New York Times reported the previous year,enabling activists "to communicate outside the reach of governments." An OTF advisory board member has even openly admitted Given encryption's potential for undermining power, Washington's keenness to prevent Americans from harnessing the same "freedom" it has doggedly worked to ensure citizens of "enemy" states can freely enjoy is entirely understandable. It provides a "safe space" to talk freely and openly about literally anything away from prying eyes, for anyone opposed to the state's domestic and/or international agenda in any way.It's not just "far-right extremists" who fall into that category, and crave such sanctuary - although one would never guess from the mainstream media, or pronouncements of ruling elites.