A CIA recruitment ad featuring a "cisgender woman of color" who rails against the "patriarchy" and announces she has been diagnosed with "generalized anxiety disorder" has been ridiculed for its woke pandering.The promo went viral on Twitter, racking up almost a million views, prompting 'The CIA' to start trending.In the video, a Hispanic woman regurgitates glib social justice mantras, explaining how she is a "daughter of immigrants" while bragging about being "perfectly made.""I am a cisgender millennial who has been diagnosed with generalized anxiety disorder," she states.She then begins rambling on about not allowing her inflection to rise at the end of her sentences and having "earned her way in" (but not by checking diversity boxes, surely?)."I used to struggle with imposter syndrome, but at 36,of what a woman can or should be," she states, once again definitely not trying to tick diversity boxes.Respondents to the clip expressed a mixture of disgust and bewilderment at the utter state of the CIA to be forced to resort to such pandering.