© picture alliance/Getty Images



"Authorities fear that far-right extremists and conspiracy theorists who either deny the existence of Covid or downplay its threat to public health are exploiting lockdown frustrations to stir anger against politicians and state institutions five months before a general election."

"Organisers of demonstrations which are mainly led by protagonists of the Querdenker movement have an agenda that goes beyond protesting against the state's measures against the coronavirus."

According to a Reuters report , theThe report states:While the government asserts that the movement has been radicalized, theA BfV spokesperson said:Earlier this month,in Weimar, Germany who ruled that two schools should be prevented from enforcing face mask mandatesAs we highlighted earlier this year,usually reserved for refugees.AfD MP Joana Cotar reacted to the plan by accusing authorities of "reading too much Orwell." The state asserts it has the right to detain those who break quarantine under the Disease Protection Act.German authorities appear to be far more worried about the threat posted by right-wingers, despite the fact that the country has a strong and notoriously vicious Antifa presence, members of which routinely engage in violent political attacks.