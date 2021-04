In supporting the second impeachment of President Donald Trump, California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters said he was "inciting" his followers, and was " trying to create a civil war ."By her own standards, Maxine Waters should be impeached and removed.On Sunday in Minnesota,This isn't the first time Waters has incited her supporters. In 2018, she told them to harass Trump administration officials. "Let's make sure we show up wherever we have to show up. And if you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere," she said.