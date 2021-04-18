© The Epoch Times



"It's been a huge, huge mistake in terms of policy. All I had to do was follow the data and just be willing to go forward into the teeth of the narrative and fight the media. As people were beating up on me, what I said was I'd rather them beat up on me than have someone lose their job. I'd rather have them beat up on me than have kids locked out of school. I'm totally willing to take whatever heat comes our way because we're doing the right thing."

'Don't Let Them Roll Over Us'

"If we hadn't stood up, these people may not have jobs, the businesses may have gone under, the kids wouldn't be in school, there'd be all these things. This really, really impacts people in a very personal way. And I don't think anything prior to COVID that I've seen in politics can quite do it on this level. And it's really unfortunate that there were governors that had power [who did] the opposite. It really shouldn't depend on the governor."

"They weren't going to open this stuff up unless I pried it open. We had the data. We talked to some of the best scientists in the country. Every Floridian has a right to work. Every business has a right to operate."

'They Are Never Going to Admit They Were Wrong'

"You have a situation where if you're in this field, the pandemic, that's something that you kind of prepare for and you're ready for. And a lot of these people muffed it. When push came to shove, they advocated policies that have not worked against the virus but have been very, very destructive. They are never going to admit they were wrong about anything, unfortunately."

"When you have people too scared to go to the emergency room when they're literally having a heart attack, that didn't happen in a vacuum. Corporate media played a role in that, by really whipping up people into a frenzy. They viewed it as an opportunity to damage Trump. Obviously, they hated Trump more than anything."

'Council of Censors'

"Google and YouTube have not been, throughout this pandemic, repositories of truth and scientific inquiry, but instead have acted as enforcers of a narrative, a big tech council of censors in service of the ruling elite. When they took down the video ... they were really continuing what they've been doing for the past year. [They] stifle debate, short-circuit scientific inquiry, make sure that the narrative is not questioned. And I think that we've seen already that that has had catastrophic consequences for our society."

"What we've seen with the Big Tech and the censorship, they are exercising more power than the monopolies at the beginning of the 20th century ever could have exercised. The type of power that they're exercising now, in some respects, is even more profound than the type of power that government typically exercises."

No End in Sight

"I think if your goal is no cases, then there may never be an end to it, because you're never gonna have zero COVID. But I don't know that they're willing to accept that reality. I think they're going to try to have no cases at all, which would basically mean there would never be a full end to these policies, which is scary."