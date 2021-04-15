© Alexei Kudenko/Sputnik



Note: in my analysis yesterday I quoted Margarita Simonian, the head of Russia Today. Today I have asked my director of research, Scott, to translate yet another thought provoking series of comments made by Simonian yesterday. Now that we see that Biden has imposed even more sanctions on Russia (right after his phone call), her words take on an even deeper meaning.



The Saker

but because he had an agreement.

In regard to Biden's phone call and his summit with Putin. The phone call took place, so what? Will this negotiation take place, or they won't take place, regardless, it won't change anything in their attitude towards us. Our relations towards them is our reaction to their actions.In other words, everything they are trying to do to us. We don't have plans against them similar to those they, actually, harbor towards us.We don't even want to democratize them and to demand from them to stop human rights abuse. They elected a new president, but their police officer just again killed an Afro-American. They have unsolved racial problems. Biden criticized Trump for exactly the same Trump criticizes now Biden.The United States' attitude towards us will not change. The United States, due to their nature, won't tolerate anyone who even in theory could threaten their existence. We are, in theory, threaten[ing] their existence and they cannot agree with this. And they will continue to do everything to make sure that we as such would disappear .In these conditions, a meeting between Putin and Biden will be just a protocol event. The meeting will be just for pictures. There cannot be any serious discussion and decision taken during such meeting. Even if something were decided during this meeting, it will be overwritten and nullified the very next day. I don't believe there could be any substance and any common sense to this meeting.An American easy attitude to words explains Biden's words about a "killer". They simply don't attach the same meaning to words. I don't know what exactly took place there, but I imagine that a fame seeking journalists, a Larry King wannabe, RIP, asked a provocative question and Biden responded as he could. It was impossible to cut it out, because everyone leaks there. They leak even secret government negotiations. Everyone would know in ten minutes that Biden's people demanded to cut out a part of an interview concerning president Putin. Biden would be forced to explain himself for the next three months. I would incline to think that it was a gaffe, not as serious as it looks from our point of view.We say that since you call our leader a "killer" then we won't communicate with you and will be in a state of war. Listen to their election debates and how they verbally abuse each other. We would be terrified, but for them it's absolutely normal.As for the Ukraine, I think that the United States [just] as they urged Georgia to attack back in 2008, they are trying to push the Ukraine to do something equally stupid. The most important are Patrushev's words about a provocation that might take place with the participation of Ukrainian military that would provide the Ukraine with a chance to start a war against, and I am quoting here, against Crimea. In simple terms, to start a war against Russia.